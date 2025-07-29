 Skip to main content
Meet L7, the humanoid robot that can entertain AND work the line

By
Robotera's L7 humanoid robot.
Robotera

ROBOTERA Unveils L7: Next-Generation Full-Size Bipedal Humanoid Robot with Powerful Mobility and Dexterous Manipulation！#ROBOTERA #HumanoidRobot #Robot #EmbodiedIntelligence pic.twitter.com/3QI75tM8TK

— ROBOTERA (@roboterax) July 23, 2025

What’s happened? Chinese robotics firm Robotera has officially launched its next-generation, high-performance humanoid robot, called Robot L7

  • The highly versatile bipedal robot stands at 171 cm tall and can run, jump, and dance, and also perform an array of tasks, some of which it demonstrates in the video below. 
  • The L7 deploys fast-acting joint motors, enabling the robot to quickly change direction and also adjust its balance to avoid sudden falls. It also uses an AI system that Robotera calls “Body and Brain” for full-body control and which enables the robot move in a natural way.
  • Its core frame uses aerospace-grade aluminum alloy and carbon fiber composites, with the entire robot tipping the scales at 143 pounds (65 kg).

This is important because: The launch of Robotera’s L7 robot marks the latest arrival in a string of increasingly impressive humanoid robots made by companies big and small around the world. 

  • The L7 is believed to be the fastest full-sized humanoid robot, capable of sprinting at up to 9 mph (14.4 kph). The feat highlights its agility and suitability for tasks that require rapid action, as well as fast movement between locations. 
  • The launch comes hot on the heels of other highly capable humanoid robots entering the sector, reflecting notable progress in robotics technology that’s also becoming increasingly affordable.
Why should I care? Well, they could, for example, take your job. The humanoid robots, many of which are now being infused with AI smarts, could dramatically transform workplaces such as factories and warehouses. Customer-facing roles, and even security (think Robocop) could also be impacted.

  • SoftBank once tried to make its Pepper robot a regular fixture as a customer service helper in places like shops, malls, and airports, but the technology — in terms of both movement and cognitive ability — just wasn’t ready, and production of Pepper ended in 2021. Other tech companies have since raced ahead.

Okay, what’s next? While existing robotics companies are enhancing their current humanoid robots all the time, new startups are also unveiling fresh designs. Competition is fierce, and money is pouring into the humanoid robotics sector as engineers seek to become the first to secure a design that’s well and truly ready for mass production — and mass deployment. But there are challenges, so such a change won’t be happening for a while. 

  • While many humanoid robots excel in lower-body movement, their upper-body dexterity remains a serious challenge, with delicate tasks involving hands and fingers, for example, still too fiddly for most to carry out at speed.
  • Incorporating humanoid robots into current industrial or commercial environments could prove difficult, especially if they’re working alongside humans.
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
