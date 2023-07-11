There are plenty of gaming laptops on sale for Prime Day this year, but this discount on one of my favorite gaming laptops stopped me in my tracks.

Over at Best Buy, the ROG Zephyrus G14 is being sold for $600 off its sale price, bringing it down to just $800. I’ve seen some decent price cuts on this laptop in the past six months, but never quite this low. To put the price in context, it’s been very difficult to find a decent gaming laptop under $1,000. Even the budget brands with the worst screens and poor performance have been selling for over $1,000. So yeah, this is quite the deal.

Not only does this Zephyrus G14 deal get the price down to $800, you’re getting a solid configuration too. It comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, yes, but also the RTX 3060 for graphics. While there’s a 2023 model that’s become available recently with RTX 40-series cards, they’re costing double this even with a similar configuration. I’d normally recommend you buy the newer model, which gets you a brighter, mini-LED screen and the jump to the RTX 4060. But with a deal this good, I just can’t justify that it’s worth that much extra cash.

The G14 has become famous these past few years for its incredible balance of performance and portability. It pioneered the 14-inch gaming laptop when it first came out, spawning plenty of copycats, such as the Razer Blade 14 and Alienware x14. But the G14 still does its best, and its now-iconic look remains a favorite, especially in the Midnight White colorway. It’s the rare kind of gaming laptop that you can take to work or a coffee shop, and no one could tell that you’re gaming on it in the evening. It even gets decent battery life, which is almost unheard of for a gaming laptop.

But performance will always be what matters most on a gaming laptop, and you’ll be surprised by how fast this little laptop is. Games look and play great using the combination of the RTX 3060, Ryzen 7 5800HS, and 1080p 144Hz screen. No, it’s not high-fidelity gaming like what you’ll get on a larger gaming laptop, but that’s not the point of the G14. This is a gaming laptop you can take everywhere with you, and considering the price, it’s really the only Prime Day gaming laptop you should be considering.

