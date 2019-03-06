Grab this RTX 2060-powered desktop with Battlefield V included for $900

Share

Have you been thinking of purchasing a new gaming PC with one of Nvidia’s newest RTX 20-series graphics cards on board? Look no further. Walmart is currently offering an interesting deal on a Skytech Archangel Elite Desktop cutting its price by $200, with a choice of games included in the offer.

Usually selling for $1,100, Walmart’s sale brings the price of the desktop down to $900, with either Battlefield V or Anthem included in the price. Under the hood, the gaming machine comes equipt with Nvidia’s RTX 2060 series graphics card, as well as the AMD Ryzen 5 2600 processor. You’ll also find a 500 GB solid-state drive, as well as a total of 8GB RAM on board. The combination of processor choice, graphics card, and even a free keyboard and mouse add up for a good value. If purchased separately, the parts for building this PC would usually cost well over $900.

Although it might not seem like having Battlefield V as a free bonus with this PC is a big deal, it is currently one of the only games that support Nvidia’s ray tracing feature. This is exclusive to Nvidia’s RTX series graphics cards, which the 2060 on board the Skytech Archangel Elite desktop supports. As we’ve previously explained, ray tracing is a rendering technique that can deliver more realistic lighting effects. So, if you opt for this PC, you’ll likely enjoy the gaming experience that comes with it.

Other than this Skytech Archangel Elite desktop, Walmart also has some other gaming-themed sales. While powered by last generation GTX series graphics cards, you can find the Dell XPS 15 for just $970 at the retailer. It also is discounting the Asus ROG Strix Hero II, the Dell G5 gaming laptop, or the HP Omen 15.

Of course, you might want a new mouse to go with these laptops or desktops, and Walmart has you covered there too. Currently, it has various mice from Logitech on sale — including some of our favorites — such as the G600 MMO or G203 Progidy, as well as the G300S Optical.

