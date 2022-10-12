The RTX 4090 is the best graphics card you can buy right now — just read our RTX 4090 review. And unfortunately, that means it’s very popular. Across retailers, most (if not all at this point) RTX 4090 models are sold out.

But there’s still a way to buy the RTX 4090.

Origin PC announced that it’s offering the RTX 4090 as an option for several of its configurable gaming desktops, and they’re still available. You’ll need to purchase an entire system around the graphics card, but Origin offers the latest hardware available today. Machines are already shipping with CPUs like the Ryzen 9 7950X, and Origin is offering 13th-gen Intel processors (though you’ll have to wait until these CPUs actually release before your machine is sent out).

As you can read in our full Origin Neuron review, it’s one of the better gaming desktops you can buy. Although you’ll save some money by building your own gaming PC, we called the Neuron “a prebuilt worthy of the premium” in our review. It uses standard, off-the-shelf parts, so you can always upgrade the machine in the future, as well.

Origin isn’t the only option, either. Maingear also has the RTX 4090 available as an option for its Vybe desktop. It’s a bit more expensive than the Origin Neuron, but we still rated the prebuilt highly in our Maingear Vybe review — and just like Origin, Maingear has the latest Ryzen 7000 processors and Intel 13th-gen chips available, as well.

CLX has the RTX 4090 for its desktops, as well, including in the small form factor CLX Scarab. If you want something a little more premium, Falcon Northwest has the RTX 4090 available in its Talon desktop. Unfortunately, the RTX 4090 isn’t available in the excellent small form factor Falcon Northwest Tiki (the GPU is just too big).

Larger brands like Alienware and Acer haven’t updated their desktops with the RTX 4090 quite yet. Even the Asus ROG GA35 isn’t available with the RTX 4090 yet, despite the fact that Asus is selling multiple RTX 4090 models. These larger brands are typically slower to move with new hardware launches, so you’re better off checking with system integrators like Origin PC and Maingear if you want to pick up an RTX 4090 at launch.

Although the RTX 4090 is easily the best graphics card you can buy right now, it carries a hefty premium. We checked the prices at all of the brands above, and you’re looking at around a $1,600 premium over the base model at most of them. The only exceptions are Origin PC and Falcon Northwest, both of which are charging around $1,400 above the base price.

If you don’t need a full system, however, the best option is to wait. The RTX 4090 is in high demand, certainly, but there’s no reason to believe it will cause another GPU shortage. In addition, Nvidia is releasing two RTX 4080 models in November and AMD is set to launch its next-gen RX 7000 GPUs on November 3.

If you just can’t wait, though, there are ways to buy the RTX 4090 — you just might need to pick up a system around it.

