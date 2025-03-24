 Skip to main content
Nvidia may finally let gamers buy some GPUs at a reasonable price

Nvidia’s getting ready to expand its list of the best graphics cards soon, and thanks to leakers, we now have a rumored date for when these new GPUs might hit the shelves. The date is not the part that excites me the most, though. According to the leak, Nvidia will require that its add-in channel (AIC) partners will have to offer at least one model at the recommended list price (MSRP) — something we desperately need right now. But how long will it last?

The scoop comes from HKEPC, a Hong Kong-based publication. According to HKEPC, Nvidia revealed the release dates for the RTX 5060 Ti 16GB, RTX 5060 Ti 8GB, and the RTX 5060 (which will likely come with 8GB VRAM, although some sources say 12GB). Keep in mind that the following is still a rumor until Nvidia itself confirms otherwise, which, by the sound of it, won’t happen for a while.

Nvidia is said to be dealing with the MSRP dilemma, at least. HKEPC says that Nvidia will enforce a rule that every AIC needs to have at least one card at the list price available at launch. AMD did something similar with the RX 9000 series, but the prices shot up within a few days, which makes me wonder how long this rule will last for. We still don’t know the MSRP of these cards, either, so it’s hard to figure out how good a deal they’ll be.

HKEPC claims that Nvidia will unveil all three xx60 cards on April 15. Team Green won’t give this announcement any room to breathe, as two of the cards will be available the very next day; both versions of the RTX 5060 Ti will launch on April 16. The RTX 5060 is now said to follow in May, which sounds like a delay compared to previous leaks that pinned the release date as sometime in March.

The interesting tidbit here is that the cards might launch on the same day as the review embargo is said to be lifted. This doesn’t give prospective buyers any time to read reviews and decide whether the cards are worth the money. One might say that you can always wait to buy, but if we go by how the rest of Nvidia’s RTX 50-series launch has been going, the new GPUs will likely fly off the shelves and may not be back for a while.

