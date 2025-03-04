 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

AMD RX 9060 XT might not be the Nvidia-beating GPU we first thought

By
The RX 7600 XT graphics card on a pink background.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

A new leak tells me that AMD’s RX 9060 XT may repeat the same mistake as the RX 7600 XT, all the while missing out on a chance to win against rival Nvidia. While AMD’s RX 9060 XT may not compete against some of the best graphics cards, it’s going to be a mainstream card, which is great news for gamers. The downside, as is often the case, might lie in VRAM.

As shown in this listing filed with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), Acer has just registered several new trademarks for its upcoming GPUs. This includes the Acer Predator Bifrost RX 9060 XT OC in two variants: One with 8GB VRAM and one with 16GB.

Recommended Videos

Variety is good, but as we’ve seen in the last-gen RX 7600 XT, AMD walked in Nvidia’s footsteps and equipped both cards with a narrow 128-bit memory bus. This stifled their bandwidth, making the 16GB version pricier, but very similar in terms of performance. The reason I mention Nvidia here is simple: Nvidia did it first with the RTX 4060 Ti, achieving a similar end result. In fact, the RTX 4060 Ti barely managed to beat the RTX 3060 Ti in some benchmarks. The extra cost and extra VRAM didn’t amount to much, what with the limited bandwidth.

RTX 4060 Ti sitting on a pink background.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Repeating the same memory configuration as in the previous gen may not do AMD any favors. Seeing as the RX 7600 XT ended up underwhelming in benchmarks, the RX 9060 XT might end up in the same position. Nvidia’s RTX 5060 will also have the upper hand due to having inherently more bandwidth, regardless of the bus width, and that’s because it’ll use GDDR7 memory clocked at 28Gbps instead of GDDR6. Meanwhile, AMD is sticking to GDDR6 in this generation, capped at 20Gbps.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

There have been rumors of an RX 9060 XT with 12GB VRAM. Even that would be an improvement, with two versions at 12GB and 16GB, respectively, and with a 192-bit bus. A lot of it will come down to total bandwidth, and it’s too early to say where that’ll end up. Leakers claim that the RX 9060 XT will rival Nvidia’s RTX 4060 Ti, which would place it behind the curve — stacking more VRAM would certainly help here.

Keep in mind that EEC listings don’t mean that these GPUs are certainly coming out. We’ve seen some wild listings in the past, such as an RTX 5090 Titan, and many never made it to market. However, it wouldn’t be crazy to assume that we will get the RX 9060 XT in two configurations, and if AMD indeed keeps them at 16GB and 8GB with a 128-bit memory interface, we might see history repeat itself when the benchmarks come out. Meanwhile, the RX 9070 XT is almost here.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a computing writer at Digital Trends, focusing on PC hardware. Since joining the team in 2021, Monica has written…
Leakers may have been wrong about AMD’s next-gen GPU
AMD Radeon RX 9070 GPUs from different brands

AMD's RX 9000 series is almost here, ready to battle it out against some of the best graphics cards. Not a day goes by without some new leaks about the cards' performance or price. Today, we got some scoop on the former from a reliable leaker on X (formerly Twitter). While pretty vague -- as these things often are -- the leak implies that some of the predictions we've already heard about the RX 9070 may have been wrong.

The latest update on RDNA 4 comes from momomo_us on X. This is a reliable leaker with a good track record for GPU and CPU news, but as always, take the following with some skepticism.

Read more
The RTX 5070 Ti may continue Nvidia’s disappointing streak
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang holding an RTX 50 GPU and a laptop.

The disappointing "paper launch" continues. Nvidia's RTX 5070 Ti is just a couple of days away from launch, but whether it'll actually be readily available is another thing entirely. Although it could rival some of the best graphics cards, the GPU is said to be hard to come by, much like the RTX 5090 and the RTX 5080.

It appears that my worries might be about to come true -- the RTX 5070 Ti will only be available on paper and not in reality, at least if this new leak is to be believed. Channel Gate shared an update on the predicted pricing and stock levels for the RTX 5070 Ti, and it's grim news all around.

Read more
RTX 5080 vs 9070 XT — battle of the stock
Logo on the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080.

The matchup between new-generation AMD and Nvidia graphics cards is heating up in early-2025, with Nvidia's RTX 50 storming out the gates, and AMD's RDNA4 GPUs waiting excitedly in the wings. With stock levels all over the place, prices skewing wildly too, questions abound about how these new cards will fair against one another in a straight head to head.

Until we have hands-on time with these cards ourselves (and the embargos lift) we can't tell you for sure, but we can make some educated estimations of how the battle might turn out.

Read more