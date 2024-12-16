Upgrade to this Samsung OLED gaming monitor while it’s $300 off

Upgrading your rig with gaming PC deals won’t matter if you’re still using an old screen. If budget permits, we highly recommend investing in a top-of-the-line display, such as the 27-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G6. Originally $900, this gaming monitor is down to $650 from B&H Photo Video, for savings of $250. You can also clip a $50 coupon to drop it down to $600. You’re going to want to hurry in completing this transaction though, as we’re not sure how long stocks will last. Before more gamers discover and take advantage of this offer, push through with your purchase right now.

Why you should buy the 27-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 gaming monitor

Samsung’s Odyssey line is a fixture in our roundup of the best gaming monitors, which currently includes the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 and Samsung Odyssey OLED G9. The Samsung Odyssey OLED G6, however, is also an excellent option for gamers. It all begins with Samsung’s OLED technology, bringing it from OLED TVs to this gaming monitor for stunning visuals while you play the best PC games. The 27-inch screen also offers a 360 Hz refresh rate and 0.03 ms response time, eliminating lag and motion blur for a completely immersive experience, and 2560 x 1440 resolution for lifelike details and colors.

The 27-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 gaming monitor is equipped with a built-in dynamic cooling system that features a pulsating heat pipe and evaporating coolant, so you don’t have to worry about overheating even when you play for several hours at a time. The monitor also has CoreLighting+ RGB lighting at the back for added style, and DisplayPort and dual HDMI inputs so you can have more than one source connected at the same time for easy switching.

the 27-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 for only $600 from B&H Photo Video.