This 32-inch Samsung gaming monitor is down to $230 from $400

You’ll only be able to maximize the capabilities of your gaming PC if you’re playing on a proper screen. If you need an upgrade but you’re not sure what to get, you may want to check out Best Buy’s offer for the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G51c gaming monitor. From its original price of $400, it’s down to a more affordable $230, but we’re not sure how long this $170 discount will last. If your PC gaming setup needs a new display and you want to get one for cheap, we highly recommend taking advantage of one of the best Samsung monitor deals while it’s still available.

Why you should buy the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G51c gaming monitor

Buying one of the best gaming PCs won’t matter if you’re stuck on a basic monitor. With the Samsung Odyssey G51c gaming monitor, you’ll be able to appreciate the graphics of modern PC games with the QHD resolution on its 32-inch screen, as well as its support for HDR10. The monitor also supports AMD’s FreeSync Premium to eliminate stuttering and screen tearing, and you can adjust its swivel and tilt towards the most comfortable position for you.

As you can read in our computer monitor buying guide, “refresh rate” is how often the images on the screen are updated, and “response time” is how quickly image transitions are shown. With a 165Hz refresh rate, which exceeds our recommended range of 120Hz to 144Hz, and a 1ms response time, the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G51c gaming monitor will make sure that you’ll enjoy smooth movements, reduced input lag, and fast reaction times, which may spell the difference between victory and defeat when playing the best PC games.

There are a lot of monitor deals out there, but for the purpose of elevating your PC gaming experience, you’re going to want to buy something like the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G51c gaming monitor. You can get it for only $230 from Best Buy, which has slashed its sticker price of $400 with a $170 discount, but only if you hurry because we don’t think there’s a lot of time left before this offer expires. So you don’t miss out on the bargain, add the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G51c gaming monitor to your cart and complete the checkout process as soon as you can.