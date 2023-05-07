Over at Walmart, there’s easily one of the best monitor deals we’ve seen in a while. Today, you can buy a Samsung 34-inch Ultra WQHD monitor for $270 saving you a huge $129 off the regular price of $399. Half price off a great monitor? It’s hard to say no to this kind of deal so here’s some quick insight into everything else you might need to know about it before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Samsung 34-inch Ultra WQHD monitor

Samsung is responsible for some of the best ultrawide monitors around at the moment and this Samsung 34-inch Ultra WQHD monitor demonstrates why. It offers an extensive screen resolution of 3440 x 1440 working out at approximately 2.4 times the density of full HD. That means plenty of room to extend all your windows, documents, websites and anything else you might be working on.

Thanks to the quality of a Samsung monitor, you get razor-sharp images with a great crispness to the picture. A response time of 4ms GTG and 3000:1 contrast ratio further helps along with a 75Hz refresh rate. The monitor even utilizes AMD FreeSync technology so it can synchronize the refresh rate of your graphics card and monitor to cut down on image tearing and stuttering. While there are better options for the best gaming monitors, this is still very promising to see if you want a general all-rounder monitor that involves some gaming.

Other features include being able to use Picture-by-Picture to display input from two sources next to each other, while there’s also Picture-in-Picture so you can resize a second source to up to 25% of the screen and position it anywhere on screen. Two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort are particularly useful when it comes to flexibility. All these things are really going to make your workflow go smoother than before, all while looking good.

The Samsung 34-inch Ultra WQHD monitor is usually priced at $399 but it’s currently available at Walmart for $270. A huge saving of $129 is unlikely to stay for long so if you’re keen to get a great monitor for less, hit the buy button now before you miss out.

