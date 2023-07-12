Samsung has been at the forefront of monitor and TV tech, and with this behemoth of a monitor, we’re not exactly sure where else there’s left to go. The Odyssey Ark is not only made for the gamer but also for somebody who likes to browse a lot and spends a lot of their time on the PC, and we’ll get into that a little bit more below. While the Odyssey Ark usually goes for the eye-watering price of $3,000, Samsung has discounted it to a more reasonable $2,000, so this Prime Day deal is worth grabbing now if you’ve always wanted an Odyssey Ark.

Why you should buy the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K Gaming Monitor

Arguably one of the most prominent features of the Odyssey Ark is the way it can go into cockpit mode, where you can pivot it entirely by 90 degrees and have it stretch both above and below you to fill up your view, ergo the name. That essentially lets you run three 16:9 screens on top of each other, and it is an interesting alternative to just having three high-end screens arranged in the fashion. It also gives more meaning to it being a curved monitor since you need that curve to see things well when it’s in cockpit mode. Luckily, it’s pretty easy to switch between screens since the Ark has a convenient physical button to change screens and access the menu, which is a pivotal part of having a high-end monitor like this.

As for the specs, the only reason this didn’t make it on the list of best gaming monitors is that it’s a very niche product with a high price tag, but everything else about it is top-end. For example, it has a 165Hz refresh rate that is perfect for those who like playing high-FPS games like Fortnite or Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. It also manages to do that while running at 4k and having a tiny 1ms (GTG) response time, which is impressive on its own. Then there’s the Quantum Mini-LED, which somewhat combines both QLED and Mini-LED technologies for amazing image fidelity and high contrast ratios. Add to all that four corner speakers and two subwoofers, and you even manage to get actual physical surround sound.

All in all, the Odyssey Ark is probably one of the best gaming monitors out there, and while you’ll need one of the best graphics cards to run it, you probably don’t mind it running this amazing monitor. You can pick up the Odyssey Ark from Samsung for $2,000 instead of $3,000, although if that’s a bit pricey for you, there are many other great Prime Day monitor deals for you to check out.

