Don’t miss the chance to buy a 2TB Samsung SSD for only $130

If you’re building a new PC or thinking of upgrading your computer’s storage, you’re going to want to set your sights on the Samsung 990 Evo Plus SSD. The 2TB model, which originally sells for $177, is currently on sale from Samsung itself with a $47 discount, so you’ll only have to pay $130. The demand for SSD deals is always high, so we don’t think this offer will last long. If you want to take advantage of it, you’re going to have to proceed with your transaction for this Samsung SSD immediately.

Why you should buy the Samsung 990 Evo Plus SSD 2TB

Samsung is the brand behind some of the best SSDs, so you don’t have to worry about the quality of the Samsung 990 Evo Plus SSD. You’ll experience read speeds of up to 7,250 MB/s and write speeds of up to 6,300 MB/s, which means that if you have this SSD installed, your computer will finish processes and transfer huge files very quickly. You also won’t have to worry about any overheating issues with the Samsung 990 Evo Plus SSD, as its nickel-coated controller allows it to require less power without affecting its performance.

The 2TB of extra storage space that you’ll get with the Samsung 990 Evo Plus SSD is a significant upgrade that’s recommended for gamers or those who use their PC for heavy workloads such as content creation or video editing, according to our SSD buying guide. The SSD also comes with Samsung’s Magician Software, provides automatics firmware updates, additional encryption, and continuous drive health monitoring.

The Samsung 990 Evo Plus SSD 2TB already provides excellent value at its original price of $177 for its 2TB model, so it’s a steal at its discounted price of $130 from Samsung. The $47 in savings isn’t going to last forever though — in fact, it may be back to its regular price as soon as tomorrow, so you’re going to want to complete your purchase of the Samsung 990 Evo Plus SSD as soon as you can. For those who are building a new computer, you may want to check out the GPU deals and RAM deals that we’ve rounded up as well.