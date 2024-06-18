 Skip to main content
Samsung's 55-inch rotating gaming monitor has a $1,000 price cut today

If you’re the kind of person who likes to go all-out on your PC gaming setup, Samsung deals are promos you don’t want to miss. In fact, we’ve got a pretty awesome one to dish about right now. The Samsung Odyssey Ark S55BG970 Mini LED Monitor is on sale right now for $2,000. That’s still a hefty chunk of change, but when you consider the fact that the display normally sells for $3,000 (which is more than most flagship TVs), it’s hard to not call this a steal.

Why you should buy the Samsung Odyssey Ark 

Whether you’re duking it out in an MMORPG, or you’re immersed in a single player campaign, a solid gaming monitor will do more than just show you the action onscreen. In the case of the second-gen Samsung Odyssey Ark, you’re getting a 1000R curved screen that has several awesome tricks up its sleeve. One of these is the ability to enter something called Cockpit Mode, which allows you to rotate the monitor 180 degrees for portrait orientation. Opting for top-down visuals may sound funny, but it’s actually far more immersive than you may expect. 

As far as resolution and lighting goes, the Odyssey Ark is a 4K monitor that’s powered by a full array Mini LED system. For those who have never seen Mini LEDs in action, let’s just say that the kind of peak brightness levels and vivid colors the Odyssey is able to achieve will make you wish your TV could deliver a picture that’s half as powerful (our TV deals roundup may help you solve that problem). 

Each of the Odyssey Ark’s HDMI inputs are 2.1 certified. This is the latest standard in HDMI tech, which supports up to a 165Hz refresh rate for compatible PCs; along with FreeSync Premium Pro and 1ms response times. Say goodbye to ghosting, motion blur, and other frame by frame annoyances. While some folks may want to take advantage of external speakers or a wireless headset (there are some terrific headphone deals this week too), the Odyssey’s 60W 2.2.2 Sound Dome Technology delivers impressive Dolby Atmos virtualization. 

Monitor deals like this one are pretty tough to find. To reiterate, you’ll be able to knock $1,000 off the Samsung Odyssey Ark while this sale lasts. 

