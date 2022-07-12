Among the various Prime Day deals that are everywhere right now, you’ll find a select few gems that are worth splurging on. If you’re in the market for a premium monitor, one that will offer you the maximum levels of immersion and quality, there are some monitor deals that are worthwhile. One such noteworthy gem is the ultrawide, ultra-bright, and ultra-gorgeous Samsung Odyssey G9. It’s as impressive as it is expensive, but it just got so much cheaper that it’s actually worth the price.

It’s one thing to shell out $100 or $200 on a gaming monitor, but spending over $1,000 is another thing entirely. You might be asking yourself if it’s worth it, and while only you can really answer that, sometimes it’s not a bad idea to go big or go home. Let’s take a closer look at the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 and explore why the current $1,099 price tag makes perfect sense.

When it comes to monitors, personal preference always plays a strong factor in choosing the best monitor for gaming. Some people like smaller, 24-inch screens without any extra bells and whistles, and for those, there are plenty of budget-friendly monitors that fit the bill. Some people prefer curved monitors, or screens with an IPS panel, or specifically 27-inch displays with a TN panel and high refresh rates. There’s no one catch-all that satisfies everyone, and yet the Samsung Odyssey G9 is bound to appeal to most people who want to get the best of the best in gaming monitors.

Just look at it — it’s a formidable gaming beast, measuring 49 inches with a 1000R curvature that matches the curve of the human eye. This is an ultrawide screen that provides you with the screen space of two 27-inch panels. If you’ve previously used a dual monitor setup, the Odyssey G9 makes for a good replacement with less cable management and less hassle. You’ll still retain all the perks of using two monitors, such as the 32:9 aspect ratio and the extra screen real estate for maximum productivity or entertainment.

The Samsung Odyssey G9 is a QLED monitor, meaning that Samsung uses quantum dot technology to provide more vivid, lifelike colors. In a AAA game, when paired with one of the best graphics cards, it’s almost bound to deliver a memorable gaming experience. This remains true even if you’re more of a fan of esports and need high refresh rates, because the Odyssey G9 has a 240Hz refresh rate — it’ll be quick enough to breeze through pretty much any game. It also comes with support for both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

Mind you, this is an ultrawide screen, and not all of your games will know what to do with it. Most titles are optimized to run on a far different aspect ratio. But there is software that can help you make the most of your massive monitor — Flawless Widescreen comes to mind. Even if not all of the titles you like to play will support the ultrawide magnificence of the Odyssey G9, it’ll still bring you enjoyment on a day-to-day basis, be it through productivity or through gaming.

If you’re a gamer, this display will be difficult to beat, provided you like the look of an ultrawide screen. This is where the “personal preference” factor plays a role, because not everyone loves to have a screen that pretty much warrants the purchase of a new desk — but if you do, this is a good pick. Some ultrawide screens are just too expensive to be worth it. Some are cheaper, but they’re far worse quality.

The Samsung Odyssey G9 manages to find the sweet spot between too much and too little, and with a $400 discount, it’s not going to be cheaper for a long time, so check it out while it’s still available.

