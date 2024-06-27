If you’ve ever considered getting one of the best curved monitors, then you’re almost certainly familiar with Samsung’s Odyssey series of monitors. They’re incredibly popular, ultra wide, and have a curve that is easy on the eyes, yet they’re also known for being quite expensive. With this hot deal, however, you can get a 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 G95C monitor for just $900, saving you $400 off of its usual $1,300 price point. Just tap the button below to start shopping now, or keep reading to see what makes this deal so special.

Why you should buy the Samsung Odyssey G9 G95C

The Samsung Odyssey G9 G95C is an incredibly powerful, large monitor with a 1000R curve, 240Hz refresh rate, and 1ms grey-to-grey response time. It displays in 32:9 (compare to the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 in our list of the best gaming monitors) in a dual QHD display, sort of like a dual monitor display stitched together, seamlessly. In fact, the monitor can even be used as two, with the ability to display from two different sources, one on one half of the screen and the other on the other half.

One aspect of the Samsung Odyssey G9 G95C that is sure to confuse you is the name. There are a lot of Samsung Odyssey G9 monitors out there and most people just aren’t going to fool with adding the exact model name (“G95C” in this case) when they discuss them. As big, curved monitors, they superficially feel the same. A lot of aspects are going to be quite similar, especially when it comes to the construction of the monitor and usage situations, so go ahead and read the Odyssey OLED G9 reviews and Neo G9 reviews to get a good idea about the series, but don’t expect a one-to-one likeness in what you read across all models. If you see something you like and expect, be sure to and see if it has what you’re looking for, or better.

Sound like what you want in a monitor? Be sure to tap the button below to find the 49-inch Odyssey G9 G95C over at Samsung for just $900. Again, that’s $400 down from its typical price point of $1,300. If that still doesn’t feel right, be sure to check out our selection of the best monitor deals, which even includes a dedicated section of ultrawide monitors. There, you’re sure to find something that suits your needs and budget.

Editors' Recommendations