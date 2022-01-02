Samsung has just unveiled a one-of-a-kind curved gaming monitor during CES 2022, dubbed the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8.

This 32-inch screen offers 4K gaming with an unprecedented refresh rate of 240Hz, making it the first screen in the world with that high of a refresh rate at this resolution.

Gaming on a 4K monitor is often a surefire way to experience the most stunning visuals any game has to offer, but the high resolution usually comes at the price of a lower refresh rate. Samsung seems to have found a workaround for this problem with the Odyssey Neo G8, offering the best of both worlds, all in one stylish package. This display offers both the high refresh rates that gamers want and gorgeous visuals in 4K.

To be fair, many games won’t be able to use the full extent of that refresh rate in 4K, even on the most powerful gaming PCs.

But it’s more than just resolution and refresh rate. The Odyssey Neo G8 also sports Quantum HDR 2000, which is intensely bright. That’s thanks to the use of quantum mini-LEDs, offering up to 2,000 nits of brightness as well as a million-to-one contrast ratio. Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 is likely to offer a breathtaking gaming experience, with an enormous range of colors and deep contrasts working to enhance them.

But it’s the lighting fast refresh rate that makes the Odyssey Neo G8 a world first. At 4K 240Hz, this is a monster gaming monitor regardless of the game. Add to that the 1ms response time and we’ve got ourselves a display capable of playing story-driven RPGs and fast-paced shooters alike without hindering the gameplay in any way. Samsung also supports both AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia’s G-Sync to limit screen tearing.

It’s worth noting that this is a curved display with a 1000R curvature. While curved gaming monitors may not be everyone’s cup of tea, Samsung has released some highly successful models in the past. This monitor has a 3840 x 2160 resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio, bringing the gaming immersion to the max.

The striking visuals begin with the design of the display itself. Samsung has opted for a semi-futuristic design that looks like something you’d find in a sci-fi movie. More importantly, the design closely resembles Samsung’s Odyssey G9, a massive (and massively bright) monitor the manufacturer released in 2021. Much like G9, the newly-released Odyssey Neo G8 is largely white with black bezels surrounding the screen itself.

Samsung has also utilized CoreSync lighting in order to make the gaming experience even more immersive. Lights placed on the backside of the monitor automatically detect the colors that are being displayed and adapt to match what’s happening on the screen.

Although there is no chance that the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 might find itself on any list of the cheapest gaming monitors, it seems that it might become one of the best ones for enthusiasts who value top-notch performance over the price.

