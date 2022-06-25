Samsung’s unique Odyssey Ark gaming monitor might finally go on sale in the coming weeks. A report from the Korean publication ETNews (via SamMobile) suggests that the 55-inch curved monitor is set to become available sometime in August.

After having been announced and showcased at CES in January, the release of the Odyssey Ark has been highly anticipated. However, several specifications, including HDR support, brightness, and port configurations, remain unknown at this time.

So far, we know for sure that the monitor features a 16:9 4K OLED display, which was showcased in a vertical stance but also supports pivot, tilt, and rotation modes. The aspect ratio can also be set to ultrawide 21:9 or ultrawide 49:9, depending on user preference.

SamMobile claims to have learned from Samsung at CES that the monitor will have a 1000R curve radius, a UHD resolution, an active refresh rate of 165Hz, a 1 millisecond response time, six surround sound speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and support for FreeSync and G-Sync technologies. The publication added that the specs are subject to change up until the Odyssey Ark is released.

The massive monitor is also using a QD-OLED panel instead of a traditional OLED panel, which has been a trend on gaming monitors experimenting with OLED throughout the year. We’ve seen other monitors, such as the Alienware 34, use Samsung’s QD-OLED panels, which helps keep the price of the peripheral lower. However, due to the sheer size of the Odyssey Ark, it is possible the monitor could have a steep price.

The price of the Odyssey Ark has not yet been revealed. However, some bloggers speculate that the monitor could sell for upwards of $2,500, using the 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 as an example. The Odyssey Neo G9 is also a curved monitor, which sells for $1,800. The smaller still, 32-inch Odyssey Neo G8, was also showcased at CES and sells for $1,500.

