  1. Computing

This new accessory addresses one of the M1 iMac’s main problems

By

Satechi debuted its most recent Apple accessory today, a small USB-C Clamp Hub that’s especially manufactured for the M1 24-inch Mac. The problem it’s attempting to solve is simple: The iMac’s severe lack of ports.

Satechi is a consumer electronics brand located in San Diego, California that makes USB-C products and modern tech accessories. Its latest accessory is a handy USB-C Clamp Hub, a sleek adapter that attaches to the bottom right of your M1 iMac.

Satechi's USB-C Clamp Hub

It is specially designed for the new ultra-thin Apple machine, with the company even matching some of its colors, silver and blue, to those of the 2021 M1 Mac to make sure your setup looks color-coordinated. Since it’s specifically manufactured for the 2021 version, if you have a 2019 or earlier machine, you’ll want to look to Satechi’s other offerings as it has released different models for those PCs as well.

The USB-C Clamp Hub hosts a total of five ports on its front. It aims to provide you with easy access to the ports on the machine’s back. By making use of only one USB-C port on the back of your machine, it makes your setup look much cleaner and more organized. Satechi’s latest release sports a simple and minimal design and easily attaches the expanded I/O of your machine. Its ports include three USB-A ports, one USB-C port, and an SD and microSD card reader.

All three of the Clamp Hub’s USB-A ports provide speeds of up to 5Gbps and don’t require charging. The USB-C port also offers up to 5Gbps and doesn’t need to be charged. The SD and microSD card readers both belong to the UHS-I class and provide speeds of up to 104Mbps. There is also an adjustable knob for fast installation and a snug fit.

Satechi’s Clamp Hub is available at a starting price of $55 with the silver one launching in September and blue arriving in October. You can also pre-order it on the Satechi website anytime you want now.

Editors' Recommendations

Fortnite challenge guide: Travel in an Inflate-A-Bull

Inflate-A-Bull in Fortnite.

AirPods to gain Find My function, and possible respiratory monitoring

AirPods 2 Charging Case

Gaming laptops and gaming desktops are up to $370 off at Dell

Alienware Aurora R12 gaming desktop.

Laptop or tablet? Here’s which you should bring to campus in 2021

Dell XPS 13 9310 Featured Image

15 great sci-fi books to read before they become TV shows

A scene from the trailer for the Y: The Last Man series on FX.

Microsoft to launch new flagship laptop this fall to replace the Surface Book

lg gram 17 microsoft surface book 2 deals for bestbuy cyber monday 2019 15 inch review 310 768x479 c

Best Buy is practically giving away the Surface Pro 7 and type cover today

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Cyber Monday 2020 deal

Spelunky and Spelunky 2 arriving on Switch later this month

Spelunky 2

Best background check sites and services for 2021

quickbooks vs netsuite accounting software small business

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: Everything we know

Simu Liu as Shang-Chi in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

How to turn off AMBER and other emergency alerts on Android and iOS

Brenda Stolyar/Digital Trends

Classic Grand Theft Auto games reportedly getting a remaster and Switch versions

the-best-original-xbox-games

The AMD RX 6600 XT launch has some major problems — and they’re not scalpers

AMD RX 6600 XT on a wooden backdrop.