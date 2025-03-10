 Skip to main content
If you’re considering a Sky Blue MacBook Air, you might want to act quickly

M4 MacBook Air
Fionna Agomuoh / Digital Trends

Apple has announced two iPad models, the Mac Studio, and the MacBook Air so far this year, and out of all of these products, the Sky Blue MacBook Air is expected to sell the most. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Apple is expecting high demand for all the latest devices but the new color option for the budget MacBook is expected to be particularly hot.

Thoughts on Apple’s new iPads, MacBook Air, Mac Studio and M3 Ultra. Retail sources say Apple is expecting significant demand based on strong unit numbers being delivered ahead of launch. The Sky Blue MacBook Air, in particularly is expected to be hot. https://t.co/Ql3ZlpM0Uc

&mdash; Mark Gurman (@markgurman) March 9, 2025

It’s often the case that some colors are more popular than others when it comes to MacBooks. If you’re buying from a retailer, this means they could sell out much faster, and if you’re buying directly from Apple, it can increase the wait time significantly. When I bought my Starlight M2 MacBook Air in 2022, it had an extra three weeks tacked onto its delivery time compared to the other colors.

So, if you’re thinking about going for the Sky Blue, it could be a good idea to get in there quickly. With the new lower price and the minimum 16GB of RAM, the M4 MacBook Air is looking to be great value for money. Benchmarks are starting to pop up on Geekbench too, and the numbers are just as good as you’d expect. With a single-core score of 3680, a multi-core score of 14924, and a Metal GPU score of 54,864, it’s only slightly behind its actively-cooled sibling, the M4 MacBook Pro.

The biggest drawback is that if you’re aiming for the $999 price tag, you’ll only get 256GB of storage, which can disappear very fast nowadays. If you’re into photography or filming videos, for example, 256GB will not be enough and you’ll have to decide between upgrading or using external storage. If you get used to keeping your external storage with you and plugging it in when you need it, this option can be much more affordable — Apple really puts a premium on storage.

It could take some time to decide the best configuration for you, so make sure to keep an eye on the stock and the delivery estimates so you can stay ahead of any shortages.

