 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

SSDs are getting more expensive, but don’t panic yet

Jacob Roach
By
An SSD installed in a PC motherboard.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

SSDs are getting more expensive, and we’re just getting started. The prices of NAND chips that are used in SSDs are expected to jump by 50% over the coming months, according to TrendForce, which will translate into higher prices for storage. Even at the start of 2024, we’re already seeing some of those price increases in effect.

I took a look at the pricing history of a smattering of popular SSDs on Amazon, and I universally found that prices are up. The is $85 for a 1TB capacity, up from its lowest point of $60, which it hit multiple times last year. in a 500GB capacity is $80, while it hovered around $60 for the latter half of last year and bottomed out at only $50.

Recommended Videos

As we reported on last year, Samsung put into place a 20% increase on the price of NAND flash chips per quarter, starting in 2024. TrendForce says that NAND suppliers are restricting production in order to stabilize prices, with the eventual goal of raising prices once the remaining inventory has stabilized. We can see some of that in effect now, as SSDs like the Samsung 990 Pro are out of stock on Amazon, and other high-capacity SSDs are showing long lead times.

Related

Before shaking your first at greed, though, it’s important to establish some context. The prices of SSDs dropped continually over last year, mostly driven by consistent price drops on NAND flash. The turnaround in pricing is to ensure NAND suppliers like Samsung, SK Group, and Western Digital can turn a profit. Even with the first wave of price increases, SSD prices are still far lower than they were a couple of years ago.

Still, if you’re planning on picking up a new SSD for your PC, it’s a good idea to get one soon. We’re already seeing an upward trend in prices, and multiple sources over the past few months indicate major NAND flash manufacturers are going to continue to push prices up. They may never climb to the heights we saw at the end of 2022, but it’s still best to pick up an SSD sooner than later.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Senior Staff Writer, Computing
Jacob Roach is a writer covering computing and gaming at Digital Trends. After realizing Crysis wouldn't run on a laptop, he…
Don’t worry; Armored Core VI is ‘fully supported’ on Steam Deck
A boss fight in Armored Core 6.

Following a hands-on preview of Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, we had a chance to talk to the game's director, Masaru Yamamura, and producer Yasunori Ogura who wanted to assure players that the game would be "fully supported" on Valve's Steam Deck.

"Obviously seeing how well Elden Ring performed on the Steam Deck, we were very happy, and we wanted to at least create that as a baseline going forward for this handheld," Ogura tells Digital Trends. "So it is fully supported for Steam Deck ... we just want to reassure players that it will be fully supported."

Read more
Nope, I still don’t regret buying my Steam Deck
Emulator collection on Steam Deck.

It sucks being an early adopter. After using Asus' new ROG Ally for a few hours -- you can read my Asus ROG Ally review for my full thoughts -- I was ready to feel massive regret over buying my Steam Deck. It's a tired story; but it remains true that being an early adopter rarely pays off.

There's more to the story of how these two products match up, though, than just faster hardware and more games. Despite how I feel about the ROG Ally, there's one big reason I don't plan on selling my Steam Deck anytime soon: emulation.
Built for emulation

Read more
Nvidia finally made a tiny RTX 4000 graphics card (but you probably don’t want it)
RTX 4000 SFF going into a PC case.

After months of massive graphics cards like the RTX 4090, Nvidia is finally slimming things down at its GPU Technology Conference (GTC). The RTX 4000 SFF delivers the Ada Lovelace architecture in a tiny package, but you probably won't find it sitting among the best graphics cards.

Although the RTX 4000 SFF uses the same architecture in gaming GPUs like the RTX 4080, it's built for a very different purpose. It uses Nvidia enterprise drivers, and it's made to power computer-aided design (CAD), graphics design, AI applications, and software development, according to Nvidia. The card takes up two slots and includes a low-profile bracket for cases like the Hyte Y40.

Read more