Steam Replay 2022: what it is and how to see it

Value introduced the Steam Replay recaps for the first time in 2022, following in the footsteps of year-end roundups like Spotify Wrapped and Reddit Recap. Steam Replay shows your hours played, your most played games, the achievements you’ve unlocked, and much more.

We’re going to walk you through how to see your first Steam Replay in 2022. The recap is tied with Steam’s Winter Sale, so you browse some of the games on sale after taking a look back at the year.

How to see your Steam Replay 2022

When you log into Steam, you’ll see a notification to view your Replay on your desktop. If you missed the notification or if you want to see your Steam Replay again, follow these steps:

Go to the Steam Replay website. Log into your Steam account.

It’s really as simple as that. Once you see your Steam Replay, you can share it with friends based on your privacy settings at the top of the screen. You can keep the list private, share it out to friends only, or share a public link that anyone can view.

What’s included in Steam Replay 2022?

Steam Replay shows an overwhelming amount of information, which is great if you’re primarily a PC player. For overall stats, you can see the number of games you played, including new games and demos, the number of achievements you’ve unlocked, and how often you played with a keyboard and mouse versus a keyboard.

Valve also includes several stats to see how you stack up to the rest of the Steam community, including achievements, number of games you’ve played, and your longest play streak. More interesting are the percentages of new releases played by the community. A massive 64% of players played games released in the last one to seven years, while 19% of games were older than eight years and 17% were games released during 2022. You can see your personal stats against the community here, as well.

Further down the list, you can see stats for your most played games, including playtime by month and the achievements you earned. Steam Replay actually includes a timeline at the bottom of the list that shows you which games you played each month throughout the year. And for Steam Deck owners, there are a few stats for Valve’s handheld, too.

Steam Replay 2022 badge

Steam includes badges that raise your profile experience, and they’re a staple of any large Steam event. Steam Replay 2022 has a badge as well, but Valve doesn’t make that clear upfront. The Steam Replay 2022 badge awards 50 XP for your Steam profile, and it’s easy to get.

All you need to do is view your Steam Replay, either in a browser or through Steam itself. You’ll automatically see the Steam Replay 2022 badge pop up in your inventory afterward.

How to share your Steam Replay 2022

You can share your Steam Replay by clicking the Share button at the top of the screen. There are a couple of different ways to share from here, though. Valve provides three image summaries that include your high-level stats. These images are in different formats depending on if you want to share them to Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, or other social media platforms.

Because these summaries are just images, you can share them regardless of your profile’s privacy settings. If you want to share your full Steam Replay, you’ll either need to set your profile to Friends Only or Public. You can then grab a link to send out or post your Replay to your Steam Friends Activity feed.

Editors' Recommendations