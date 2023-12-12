 Skip to main content
Xbox Year in Review 2023 is live: here’s how to see your stats

Billy Givens
By

Xbox's Year in Review 2023 has finally landed, bringing players a bevy of information about their playing habits and accomplishments over the past year. If you're curious about your overall earned achievements, how many hours you played, or which genres dominated your playtime, you won't want to miss the exciting opportunity to check it all out. In this brief guide, we'll fill you in on everything you need to know about accessing your Xbox Year in Review, as well as how to share your stats with friends.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • Computer or Phone

Xbox's logo used during the Extended Games Showcase
Microsoft / .

How to view and share your Xbox Year in Review 2023 stats

When you're ready to see your Xbox Year in Review 2023 stats, follow these instructions.

Step 1: Open the Xbox Year in Review website.

Step 2: Log in to your Xbox account.

Step 3: Scroll through your stats, which will include your total playtime, most-played games, and more.

Step 4: Share your accomplishments with others by clicking the "Share" button just above your stats.

Note that this appears to be bugged in some way currently. In our testing, we've found that the option disappears from time to time. If you're experiencing that, try refreshing the page or re-logging in.

