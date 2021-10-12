If you’re a gamer who has butterfingers, then you may want to check out the new SteelSeries Apex 3 TenKeyLess keyboard, which has earned IP32 certification for dust and water resistance.

Even though water-resistant keyboards aren’t a novel concept — they’ve been available as part of many enterprise-grade laptops and notebooks for years — the Apex 3 TKL is billed as the first water-resistant TKL gaming keyboard. This makes it convenient — and safe — for gamers to have a drink next to them so they can stay hydrated during longer gaming sessions.

The keyboard is said to be built with extra durability to help protect against damage and light spills.

“With the IP32 rating, it’s harder for dust, dirt, and debris to enter the keyboard, which keeps the internal components safe against the damage that buildup can cause over time,” the company explained, highlighting that the internal components of the keyboard are sealed. Drainage holes on the bottom help guide any spilled water out of the keyboard, and SteelSeries added that you don’t need to do any extra work, like use a hairdryer.

In addition to its new water-resistant capabilities, the Apex 3 TKL also benefits from super-quiet key switches, making it a great addition to a quiet home office or dorm room. Gamers will appreciate the anti-ghosting key design that is made to handle and register fast keystrokes during action-packed games.

“Whisper-quiet switches are designed with low friction, durable materials for over 20 million keypresse,s and deliver near-silent gameplay,” SteelSeries said. “Adding to its allure, Brilliant PrismSync Lighting delivers eight zones of 16.8 million beautifully crisp colors that can be synchronized with the SteelSeries family of products.”

The keyboard also comes with dedicated media control keys, a clickable volume roller, brightness controls, and rewind, skip, and pause buttons that are easily accessible.

The SteelSeries Apex 3 is available starting today from the company’s website for $45. It is available in a variety of different keyboard layouts, including U.S. and U.K.

If you’re on the hunt for a new gaming keyboard, be sure to check out our list of the top models available today. We also have recommendations for some of the best ergonomic keyboards, best keyboards for Mac users, and top keyboards for everyday use.

Editors' Recommendations