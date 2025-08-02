 Skip to main content
Stunning Mac mini dock revives the Apple Macintosh with a tiny screen

If the Macintosh was reborn and miniaturized, this is what it would aspire to be.

Wokyis M5 dock for Mac mini.
Wokyis

Over a year ago, product designer Scott Yu-Jan created a Mac Studio iPad dock that was inspired by the classic Macintosh design, integrating the iPad mini and a Mac Studio in a sleek 3D-printed package. A few months later, he gave a portable computer treatment to the Mac mini by linking it with a full-sized keyboard and an oddly wide display. 

Yu-Jan, who is currently an interaction designer at Google, doesn’t sell his ware commercially. However, if you’ve ever dreamed of giving a retro Macintosh look to your tiny Apple desktop, there’s finally a product for you. The device in question is Wokyis M5, a Mac mini dock that features a 5-inch display and a heck ton of connections, including an M.2 SSD slot (up to 8TB capacity). 

Wokyis M5 Mac mini dock.
Wokyis

The Kickstarter project, which has currently been oversubscribed by more than 16 times over its initial crowdfunding goal, will begin shipping next month. The hub offers a total of 13 ports, which include USB-C (10Gbps USB 3.2), USB-A (four units, 1Gbps), HDMI, SD/microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, as well. 

The Wokyis website lists the official price of the hub at $199, but on Kickstarter, the 10Gbps version is put up for $169. The 80Gbps variant should cost you $339. Of course, if you pledge as an early bird supporter, the price will come down to as little as $109 for the base model and $199 for the higher-end trim. 

Side view of Wokyis M5 Mac mini dock.
Wokyis

The biggest draw is the retro Apple Macintosh design format, and the 5-inch display on it. This is no toy screen. It’s a fully functional panel that supports screen extending or mirroring for the Mac mini, just like any other external display connected to your Mac. I believe it would be perfect for controlling media playback or keeping an eye on chats. 

8 of the best GPUs I recommend after 200 hours of testing

There’s even a power button underneath the screen, adorned in the classic Apple logo color wave. Do keep in mind that it only supports the current-gen Mac mini with its shrunk chassis and an M4 series processor inside. However, it will work when connected with a MacBook, as well. 

Wokyis M5 dock hub for Mac mini.
Wokyis

You can check out more details about Wokyis M5 on its Kickstarter page and the brand’s official website.

