Microsoft’s October 2 media event in New York City is just two days away, but that doesn’t mean that rumors of what’s to be revealed have to stop coming. As the event draws closer, rumors suggest that Microsoft could unveil a new Surface 7 model, complete with USB-C, 4G LTE connectivity, and slimmer bezels.

Citing a “preview of the new Surface range” the freshest rumors come from the French website Frandriod. According to the publication, alongside the Surface Laptop 3, there could be two additional Surface models this year. One includes the Surface Pro 7, which keeps the classic Surface Pro design that hasn’t changed much over the years. Another more redesigned model includes the Surface 7, which could shape up to look substantially different than anything Microsoft has released before.

It is said that the Surface 7 could feature a near boardless display, with Microsoft putting particular attention to slimming the bezels on the left and right sides of the screen. Addressing other complaints, Surface 7 also could ditch USB-A for USB-C. More importantly, however, Surface 7 could also feature 4G LTE, which means that it could be powered by a Qualcomm ARM-based Snapdragon 8cx processor. This chipset has been heavily compared to Intel’s Core i5 processor, so the Surface 7 could be powerful enough for multitasking and other day-to-day tasks.

The last time that Microsoft divided up the Surface Pro lineup into two separate products came in 2013, when the Surface Pro 2 and Surface 2 were released. The Intel-powered Surface Pro 2 featured Windows 8.1, whereas the ARM-based Surface 2 was all about Windows RT and portability, with the option for a 4G LTE model.

That was then followed up by the Surface Pro 3 in 2014, and the Surface 3 in 2015. Microsoft’s Surface Pro 3 was more keen to the rest of Surface Pro lineup, but the Surface 3 was marketed as an affordable budget-friendly option.

It has been a while, but it can be assumed that Microsoft is now looking to do the same once more in 2019. The company could be looking to create a clear distinction between Surface Pro 7 and Surface 7.

It’s important to note that these are still just rumors. More will come to light on Wednesday when Microsoft takes center stage for its annual hardware event.

