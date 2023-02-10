Right now, if you pre-order the latest Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra from Samsung direct, you can get $50 in Instant Credit to spend on anything from the Samsung site, as well as benefit from a free storage upgrade so you get 1TB for the price of 512GB — one of the best laptop deals happening right now. Want even more? If you trade in a watch, tablet, laptop, or phone, you could get up to $300 in trade-in credit bringing the price down further. The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is available for pre-order from $2,200 reduced according to your trade-in.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is Samsung’s most powerful laptop ever. Its base spec comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage (upgraded to 1TB for free as part of this offer). It also comes with the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card and it has an amazing 16-inch screen. The screen is a 3K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and it looks absolutely gorgeous. With a superwide 16:10 aspect ratio, it makes whatever you’re doing look fantastic, from creating content to streaming or gaming.

When we compared the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and MacBook Pro 16-inch, it came out looking very favourable thanks to its powerful specs yet weighing nearly a pound less than the Apple giant. Made from aluminum, it’s sure to be robust while looking suitably high-end. Packed with ports, it’s great for hooking up to other devices thanks to Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, and microSD support. There’s also a full HD webcam with a studio-quality mic for taking calls and looking professional. If the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra doesn’t feature on our best laptops list when it launches, we’ll be amazed.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is available for pre-order now at Samsung from $2,200. Pre-order direct and you get $50 in Instant Credit that you can put towards a Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Samsung Galaxy Buds, or anything else on the store. You also get a free storage upgrade from 512GB to 1TB at no extra cost. Finally, if you trade in a watch, tablet, laptop, or phone at the same time, you could get up to $300 of trade-in credit to bring the price down. Check what spare old tech you have to see how much you could save. The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is sure to be something special when it launches on February 24.

