This Alienware gaming laptop with RTX 4050 is $600 off

Gaming PC deals aren’t the kind of promotions you buy into simply because of the savings. Depending on your actual gameplay needs, you may require a machine that’s far more powerful than traditional gaming PCs. Or maybe you tend to stick to titles that require less performance capabilities.

Whatever the case may be, we felt it important to shine a light on this great Dell sale. Right now, you can take home the Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop for just $1,200. You’ll save $600 off the laptop’s normal price, and you’ll own a fast and efficient PC powerhouse from one of the most trusted names in the business.

Why you should buy the Alienware x14 gaming laptop

Let’s get things started with specs: The Alienware x14 is powered by an Intel Core i7-13620H (10 cores, 16 threads, and up to 4.9GHz speeds). Instead of Intel graphics though, the x14 GPU runs on an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 with a 6GB GDDR6 interface. Additionally, the x14 is equipped with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage (if you need more, check out some of our great SSD deals). These aren’t just any regular numbers: they’re the markings of a strong gaming PC that can tackle just about any gameplay you throw its way, if not at the highest settings.

But what are other gaming optimizations are here? For starters, the x14 has a 14-inch QHD+ screen that delivers a max resolution of 2500 x 1600 pixels, 3ms response times, and up to a 165Hz refresh rate. Peak brightness levels are capped at 300 nits, and the x14 delivers 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. Even if you don’t plan on hooking your PC up to an external monitor, the x14 gives you everything you need to connect a controller and start playing wherever and whenever. That’s the beauty of a laptop after all.

In terms of connections, you’ll have your choice of USB-C/TB4 ports, USB-A, microSD, and HDMI 2.1. This latter hookup is particularly useful for those looking to connect the x14 to an external gaming monitor (and we’ve got plenty of great monitor deals to peruse). This is because HDMI 2.1 is the latest HDMI standard, and it supports gameplay optimizations like Variable Refresh Rate and Automatic Low Latency Mode.

We’re not sure how long this amazing deal is going to last, so take advantage while the offer is still on the table. Again, you can save $600 on the Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop when you purchase through Dell.

