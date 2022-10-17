 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

There’s never been a better time to land on this brilliant 404 page

Trevor Mogg
By

With the global economy currently dealing with a multitude of challenges, and people everywhere watching nervously as prices and bills continue to climb, there’s perhaps no better time to land on the Financial Times’ brilliant 404 error page.

On most websites, the “page not found” message is still a rather dry affair containing little more than a simple message about a possible mistyped address or something about the page  no longer existing.

The FT’s 404 page, on the other hand, takes a more creative approach, saying, “Why wasn’t this page found? We asked some leading economists …”

It then offers a list of explanations cleverly crafted from the perspective of various economic schools of thought. It also reads like a refresher in economic theory, highlighting many of the subject areas hitting the news today and therefore making perfect reading for these challenging times.

Here are some examples:

Monetarism
The government has limited the number of pages in circulation.

Classical economics
There is no such page. We are not going to interfere.

Supply and demand
Demand increased and a shortage occurred.

Trickle-down
High taxes on content publishers prevented them hiring the person who would have written this page.

Laissez Faire Capitalism
We know this page is needed, but we can’t force anyone to make it.

Speculative bubble
The page never actually existed and was fundamentally impossible, but everyone bought into it in a frenzy and it’s all now ending in tears.

The FT's 404 error page.
FT

The FT’s 404 page has actually been online for a few years now. On its website, the publication describes how the idea for it came about: “This is a page that hasn’t had a lot of love from the technology team over the last few years, but considering that we’ve disappointed the reader by not giving them what they want, we thought we should make more of an effort with the content of the error page.”

It then ran a survey among FT staff to find the most popular ideas that amused them most before arriving at the list of reasons we see today.

Of course, the FT isn’t the only one to have some fun with its 404 page. NASA’s, for example, features a photo of the universe with the message: “The cosmic object you are looking for has disappeared beyond the event horizon,” while Pixar’s shows an image of Sadness from Inside Out, with the message: “Awww … don’t cry. It’s just a 404 Error! What you’re looking for may have been misplaced in Long Term Memory.”

Best iPad Deals: Latest models on sale from $299
iPad Pro 2020 Screen
This new leak spells bad news for AMD Radeon RX 7000
AMD Radeon RX 6900 graphics card hovers over an AMD red and black background.
Nvidia has a good idea to help you buy a new GPU
Render of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card.
Nvidia serves up a free 24% boost in gaming performance
A Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti sits on a silver table.
It looks like Ryzen 7000 isn’t getting much cheaper for PC builders
The Ryzen 9 7950X socketed into a motherboard.
How does Cyberpunk 2077 run in 2022? Benchmarks, DLSS 3, and ray tracing tested
Cyberpunk 2077 on the MSI Optix MPG 32 QD.
This brain grown in a dish learned to play Pong in 5 minutes
a blue computer screen with a human brain icon on it
This Lenovo ThinkPad laptop is more than 50% off — save over $1,200!
The third-generation Lenovo ThinkPad T14 laptop on a white background.
This Lenovo gaming laptop with RTX 3070 Ti is over $700 cheaper today
The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro sitting at an angle.
The RTX 4090 has already sold for over twice its retail price on eBay
A hand holding the RTX 4090 GPU.
How long does the Quest Pro battery really last? Here’s Meta’s answer
Meta gave an example of what you can see when wearing a Quest Pro.
The new Dell G16 gaming laptop is still on sale post-Prime Day
An open Dell G16 laptop with its lid open.
This pre-built gaming PC from Alienware has a $450 discount today
A pair of Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming Desktops.