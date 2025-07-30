 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Features

This was the perfect time for AMD to make a flagship GPU

By
RX 7900 XTX installed in a test bench.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

AMD has certainly made some of the best graphics cards of this generation with RDNA 4. That’s not an opinion — that’s a fact. However, this is also the generation when Team Red decided to keep things accessible to the mainstream gamer, meaning that it didn’t even try to compete against Nvidia’s RTX 5090.

I understand why AMD chose to stick to the mainstream market this time around. But, knowing what I know now, I really wish that it took the leap of faith and made a flagship GPU this time around.

The RTX 5090 was the perfect target

The RTX 5090 sitting on a pink background.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Going into this generation of GPUs, the RTX 5090 seemed like a tough target to beat. We saw the kind of gains Nvidia was able to deliver going from the RTX 3090 to the RTX 4090 — the newer card was up to 89% faster. Many expected Nvidia to do the impossible and deliver a similar performance uplift with the RTX 5090.

Recommended Videos

Unfortunately, it didn’t. In our review of the RTX 5090, we noted that it was fast, but not twice as fast as the RTX 4090. The gains were there, don’t get me wrong, but they were far from as unattainable as what we saw in the previous generation.

Average 4K gaming performance for the RTX 5090.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Take a look at our benchmark of the RTX 5090. This is based on our test suite of 13 games played at 4K. In this benchmark, the RTX 5090 basically doubles the performance of AMD’s last-gen RX 7900 XTX, which was its halo card at the time. The RX 9070 XT, AMD’s current-gen top GPU, can’t outperform the RX 7900 XTX.

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more

But, let’s assume that AMD did make the RX 9090 XT, or XTX, and it tried to target Nvidia this time around. Doubling the performance from the previous generation is no easy feat, but even if we assume that never happened, it’d still be competitive. It’d be a “shoot for the moon, land among the stars” type of thing, where AMD might not have the firepower to obliterate the RTX 5090, but it could offer a reasonable alternative.

Then, there’s the RTX 5080.

4K average performance for the RTX 5080.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Many hoped that the RTX 5080 would beat Nvidia’s RTX 4090 at a much more affordable price point. That never happened, though. Our benchmarks show that Nvidia’s RTX 5080 trails behind the last-gen flagship. Moreover, it doesn’t offer that much of an uplift over its predecessor, the RTX 4080 Super.

There’s also a pretty wide gap between the RTX 5090, which averages 119 frames per second (fps) in our test suite, and the RTX 5080, which hits close to 84 fps.

That wide gap is where the (theoretical, mind you) RX 9090 XTX could’ve landed. And it would’ve fit perfectly, too.

AMD didn’t need to beat Nvidia

RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT on a pink background.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Comparing GPUs is never an easy feat. We have to take rasterization, ray tracing, upscaling, pricing, and all sorts of other things into account — and even if AMD made a flagship GPU, chances are that it wouldn’t have destroyed Nvidia on every single point.

That’s fine. It didn’t need to. It’d just have been nice for it to provide an alternative for that in-between segment — the gap between the RTX 5090 and the RTX 5080.

AMD itself says that most gamers want mainstream cards, and it’s definitely not wrong. There’s an argument to be made about the point of enthusiast GPUs and how many of us truly need them. Regardless, though, many people want to own one, and there’d definitely be interest if AMD delivered one in this generation, where the gains in the enthusiast segment weren’t as impressive as before.

This generation offered AMD the unique opportunity to beat Nvidia without needing to outperform it. The RX 9090 XT would have to be carefully priced, of course, but I imagine it’d have been well-received. Just look at the success of the RX 9070 XT — the card is universally praised.

The elephant in the room

The Yeston Sakura Atlantis RX 9070 XT graphics card on a blue background
Yeston

There’s an elephant in the room, though. I’m talking about the recommended list price (MSRP).

I love the RX 9070 XT, but I struggle to recommend it in the current climate, all because it’s hardly ever available at MSRP. This problem isn’t unique to AMD — the same can be said of Nvidia, and even Intel, which made the one GPU I keep telling people to buy.

Considering that the RX 9070 XT still hasn’t dropped back down to its MSRP months after launch, I can imagine a world where the RX 9090 XT would be faced with the same problem. A card that outperforms the RTX 5080 would need to be affordable to bring in enthusiasts. Those are the gamers who usually don’t mind spending an extra $200 to get something objectively better, so undercutting would be the name of the game here.

But with neither GPU selling at MSRP, we might be stuck in the same limbo as we are now, except with more options available to us. It’s a tricky situation.

Ultimately, AMD doesn’t seem to have any plans to launch an RX 9080 XT or an RX 9090 XT (although who knows what the future brings). This is just speculation with a dash of wishful thinking on my part.

The bottom line here is that the stars have aligned, and this was the right time for that impressive AMD flagship to happen. I wish it had, but I am happy with the RX 9070 XT for everything it delivers. Now, my hopes and dreams are centered on RDNA 5, which is said to — once again — aim high.

Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a computing writer at Digital Trends, focusing on PC hardware. Since joining the team in 2021, Monica has written…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

GPU shortage got you down? These PCs from Gigabyte could be an option
Two Gigabyte Aorus gaming desktops.

As buying one of the best graphics cards is a herculean task right now, switching to a prebuilt is a reasonable alternative. To that end, Gigabyte has just released some interesting high-end desktop PCs for gamers that should do the trick. Equipped with Nvidia's latest and greatest, as well as every gamer's favorite CPU, they're available now, but who knows how long it takes before they too are sold out.

Gigabyte's new PC, the Aorus Supreme 5, is now available in four different variants. Gigabyte decked it out with the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, which is the best gaming CPU right now, as well as its own motherboards and graphics cards. There are really two configurations, but both are available in either black or white. I was surprised to find that the "Ice" (white) build didn't cost any extra, because buying white components usually adds a premium to the base price tag.

Read more
GPUs are too expensive: how to buy a graphics card right now
The RTX 5080 sitting on a pink background.

It's like it's 2021 all over again. The prices of the best graphics cards are through the roof, and frankly, even the worst GPUs we've seen in the last few years are expensive. Every single card from the current generation is selling well above the recommended list price (MSRP), and unfortunately, what little remains of the previous gens is pricey, too.

If you're struggling to buy a GPU right now, I can relate. I've been through this myself in the last cryptocurrency mining-fueled GPU shortage when my old GTX 1060 was on its last legs and I was desperate to snag a new card. Here's what's happening right now and what you can do to still buy a graphics card right now.
New report says the MSRP is pretty much dead

Read more
Prices of Nvidia’s best GPU rise by up to $500 – what it means for you
RTX 5090 vs 4090.

It seems that we're not destined to have some of the best graphics cards at reasonable prices -- at least not just yet. Now, even a manufacturer that was previously known as budget-friendly is racking up the prices in its own online store. The Nvidia partner in question is Zotac, and not only did the company raise the prices of the RTX 5090, but it also removed the card that was previously sold at MSRP.

As spotted by a Reddit user in the r/Nvidia community, the prices of Zotac's versions of the RTX 5090 went up by a whole lot. The flagship card, the Zotac RTX 5090 Amp Extreme Infinity, costs a whopping $3,000. (It should come as no surprise that it's currently sold out, though.)

Read more