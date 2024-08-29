TorGuard review: a fast, cheap VPN that makes some trade-offs

TorGuard VPN MSRP $9.99 Score Details “TorGuard is the cheapest VPN I've reviewed with surprising speed in some locations, but the poor support is a problem.” Pros Very low prices

Impressive speed from some servers

Easy to set up and use

Base plan includes pinned IPs Cons Speed varies greatly

Claims 24/7 support, but I had no luck

Located in a Five Eyes alliance country

TorGuard is a popular VPN service known for its very affordable prices, fast streaming, and variety of fine-tuning options. That combination is intriguing, so I reviewed the service to find out if it earns a place on our list of the best VPNs.

I tested TorGuard’s speed and reliability across several servers worldwide. I also reviewed customer service and checked out how much privacy and value you can get with a TorGuard subscription.

Tiers and pricing

While there’s no free version, TorGuard offers a seven-day trial to test the service and explore the app. TorGuard offers three consumer subscription tiers. If you’re looking for a free VPN, Proton is hard to beat.

The standard VPN plan starts at $10 per month or $30 annually. TorGuard supports up to eight devices at once at this tier. The $13 pro per month plan ($60 annually) includes one dedicated IP address and works with 12 devices.

If you spring for the $15 monthly ($65 annually) premium subscription, TorGuard VPN allows 30 devices to be connected. Premium customers with an annual subscription also get a free router, effectively making the first year free.

I tested TorGuard’s standard plan. It works on all my devices and it’s compatible with Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android.

Design

I started by installing TorGuard’s Windows app, which offers the most options. I added the TorGuard browser extension also, so I could switch on the VPN for just the browser. While TorGuard doesn’t have a split-tunnel feature, the extension is a good workaround if you only need to use a VPN when browsing.

TorGuard’s user interface is simple on the surface with complexity hidden in settings. That means you can use it with minimal knowledge of VPNs or dig deeper to fine-tune your connection.

A large button in the center of the TorGuard app connects the VPN, which takes just a few seconds. The button turns green when the VPN is active. The top-left menu button lets me pick a protocol and pin the IP once connected.

For most users, the WireGuard protocol is best since it’s faster and offers good security. TorGuard also supports OpenVPN and OpenConnect if you prefer.

I can select a different server location by clicking the default server at the bottom. TorGuard provides access to over 3,000 servers in 50 countries. There’s not a search option, but I can sort and filter the list to narrow down the choices. I favorited several to make it easier to find them again.

There are stealth servers, and you can pay extra to access a server with a dedicated IP address if you need that consistency.

Features

Speed and reliability are among the most important features when choosing a VPN, and I was impressed with TorGuard’s fast uploads and downloads when connecting to Canadian and U.S. servers. My ISP offers gigabit fiber, and I enjoy 900Mbps downloads and uploads over Ethernet when I have my VPN disabled. That’s often cut by 50% or more by rerouting traffic through a VPN.

However, TorGuard delivered quick 785Mbps downloads and 74Mbps uploads when I selected the nearest WireGuard server in Canada. Ping was also good at 48ms up and 41ms down. Another SpeedTest.net run on a nearby U.S. server scored 540Mbps downloads and 49Mbps uploads with 30ms ping both ways. Those nearby speeds even beat Hotspot Shield, a very fast, but more expensive, VPN.

My excitement waned when I began testing servers in other continents. In Europe, the best I got was from a server in France, measuring a slow but usable 7Mbps uploads and 5Mbps downloads with 106ms ping. U.K. and Germany both gave 5Mbps up and 4Mbps down with pings over 100ms. WireGuard was the fastest protocol in all my tests.

Following that poor performance, I was shocked to get 452Mbps download speed from a TorGuard server in Australia. Uploads fell to 2Mbps. Pings were over 230ms for both. I opened a private tab and did a Google search to confirm I was connected to a server in Sydney.

Support

TorGuard advertises 24/7 support, but don’t expect live chat or phone calls. I tried the chat option a few times at night and in the morning, but I got the message to wait for chat, open a ticket, or email for support. I reached out via email but didn’t give up on chat.

I checked again at 10 a.m. PT and the chat window changed from an away message to a note that replies should take a few minutes. I left the chat window open for an hour but never got a response.

While NordVPN offer fast and friendly live chat all day, every day, the bargain-priced TorGuard has the worst support I’ve ever received when reviewing software.

Privacy and security

TorGuard uses industry standard AES-256 and ChaCha encryption so your data can’t be easily read by anyone, even TorGuard employees.

TorGuard doesn’t display third-party ads, and the privacy policy states it won’t share information with any third party unless it’s legally required.

While based in the U.S., part of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance, TorGuard claims to have a no-log policy. However, the company hasn’t undergone an independent audit for verification.

TorGuard’s server security seems good. There was a small incident with a breach of a single sever in 2017, but no customer data leaked.

Is TorGuard right for you?

Despite the similar name, TorGuard isn’t associated with the anonymous Tor network. The TorGuard brand was originally based on protecting your privacy when torrenting. Unfortunately, TorGuard no longer allows torrenting within the U.S. after a lawsuit.

Despite the torrenting block, wildly varying connection speeds, and poor support, TorGuard can still provide fast streaming, hide your location, and disguise traffic with stealth servers. It’s also one of the cheapest VPNs you can find.

Overall, I’d recommend choosing a top-rated VPN that has a good balance of performance, features, service, and pricing. However, TorGuard is worth considering if your budget is really tight.

VPNs often have special offers, so check out the latest and best VPN deals in case you can find a bargain that doesn’t come with compromises.