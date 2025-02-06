 Skip to main content
Turns out, it’s not that hard to do what OpenAI does for less

By
OpenAI's new typeface OpenAI Sans
OpenAI

Even as OpenAI continues clinging to its assertion that the only path to AGI lies through massive financial and energy expenditures, independent researchers are leveraging open-source technologies to match the performance of its most powerful models — and do so at a fraction of the price.

Last Friday, a unified team from Stanford University and the University of Washington announced that they had trained a math and coding-focused large language model that performs as well as OpenAI’s o1 and DeepSeek’s R1 reasoning models. It cost just $50 in cloud compute credits to build. The team reportedly used an off-the-shelf base model, then distilled Google’s Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental model into it. The process of distilling AIs involves pulling the relevant information to complete a specific task from a larger AI model and transferring it to a smaller one.

What’s more, on Tuesday, researchers from Hugging Face released a competitor to OpenAI’s Deep Research and Google Gemini’s (also) Deep Research tools, dubbed Open Deep Research, which they developed in just 24 hours. “While powerful LLMs are now freely available in open-source, OpenAI didn’t disclose much about the agentic framework underlying Deep Research,” Hugging Face wrote in its announcement post. “So we decided to embark on a 24-hour mission to reproduce their results and open-source the needed framework along the way!” It reportedly costs an estimated $20 in cloud compute credits, and would require less than 30 minutes, to train.

Hugging Face’s model subsequently notched a 55% accuracy on the General AI Assistants (GAIA) benchmark, which is used to test the capacities of agentic AI systems. By comparison, OpenAI’s Deep Research scored between 67 – 73% accuracy, depending on the response methodologies. Granted, the 24-hour model doesn’t perform quite as well as OpenAI’s offering, but it also didn’t take billions of dollars and the energy generation capacity of a mid-sized European nation to train.

These efforts follow news from January that a team out of University of California, Berkeley’s Sky Computing Lab managed to train their Sky T1 reasoning model for around $450 in cloud compute credits. The team’s Sky-T1-32B-Preview model proved the equal of early o1-preview reasoning model release. As more of these open-source competitors to OpenAI’s industry dominance emerge, their mere existence calls into question whether the company’s plan of spending half a trillion dollars to build AI data centers and energy production facilities is really the answer.

Topics
Andrew Tarantola
Andrew Tarantola
Computing Writer
Andrew Tarantola is a journalist with more than a decade reporting on emerging technologies ranging from robotics and machine…
Chatbots are going to Washington with ChatGPT Gov
glasses and chatgpt

In an X post Monday commenting on DeepSeek's sudden success, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman promised to "pull up some releases" and it appears he has done so. OpenAI unveiled its newest product on Tuesday, a "tailored version of ChatGPT designed to provide U.S. government agencies with an additional way to access OpenAI’s frontier models," per the announcement post. ChatGPT Gov will reportedly offer even tighter data security measures than ChatGPT Enterprise, but how will it handle the hallucinations that plague the company's other models?

According to OpenAI, more than 90,000 federal, state, and local government employees across 3,500 agencies have queried ChatGPT more than 18 million times since the start of 2024. The new platform will enable government agencies to enter “non-public, sensitive information” into ChatGPT while it runs within their secure hosting environments -- specifically, the Microsoft Azure commercial cloud or Azure Government community cloud -- and cybersecurity frameworks like IL5 or CJIS. This enables each agency to "manage their own security, privacy and compliance requirements,” Felipe Millon, Government Sales lead at OpenAI told reporters on the press call Tuesday.

Read more
Microsoft already has its legal crosshairs set on DeepSeek
DeepSeek AI running on an iPhone.

The home page chat interface of DeepSeek AI. Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Microsoft, a primary investor in OpenAI, is now exploring whether the Chinese company DeepSeek used nefarious methods to train its reasoning models. According to Bloomberg Law the company now believes DeepSeek violated its terms of service by using its application programming interface (API) to train its recently announced R1 model.

Read more
How DeepSeek flipped the tech world on its head overnight
The DeepSeek website.

DeepSeek, the chatbot made by a Chinese startup that seemingly dethroned ChatGPT, is taking the world by storm. It's currently the number one topic all over the news, and a lot has happened in the past 24 hours. Among other highlights, Nvidia's stock plummeted as a response to DeepSeek; President Donald Trump commented on the new AI; Mark Zuckerberg is assembling a team to find an answer to DeepSeek. Below, we'll cover all the latest news you need to know about DeepSeek.
Nvidia gets hit by the rise of DeepSeek

Although ChatGPT is the chatbot that quickly lost its public favorite status with the rise of DeepSeek, Nvidia is the company that suffered the greatest losses. In fact, Nvidia's market loss following the launch of DeepSeek's large language model (LLM) marks the greatest one-day stock market drop in history, says Forbes. Nvidia lost nearly $600 billion as a result of the Chinese company behind DeepSeek revealing just how cheap the new LLM is to develop in comparison to rivals from Anthropic, Meta, or OpenAI.

Read more