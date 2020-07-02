  1. Computing

UK says Google and Apple’s billion-dollar search engine deal stifles competition

By

Google and Apple’s billion-dollar search engine deal is under fire in the United Kingdom. The country’s competition watchdog is investigating the exuberant sum Google pays Apple every year to be the default search engine on Safari which the regulators say creates “a significant barrier to entry and expansion” for rivals.

As per an updated study on online platforms and digital advertising filed by the UK government’s Competition and Markets Authority (via Reuters), Google shelled out 1.2 billion pounds (~$1.5 billion) last year to be the go-to search engine on browsers across a range of devices in the United Kingdom, the “substantial majority” of which went to Apple.

The rest of the search engine operators such as DuckDuckGo and Microsoft’s Bing pay Apple a fee themselves to stay as an alternative that users can manually switch to from the browser settings. However, since they don’t have the same amount of resources as Google, it makes it “more difficult for these providers to grow their user bases and improve their search quality and search monetisation rates”.

“Rival search engines to Google that we spoke to highlighted these default payments as one of the most significant factors inhibiting competition in the search market. Consumers primarily access the internet through mobile devices, which account for over two-thirds of general searches, a share which has grown substantially in recent years and is likely to continue to grow in the future,” the regulators added in the report.

Apple switched from Microsoft’s Bing to Google as the default search engine across Safari and Siri three years ago for reportedly a yearly sum of a billion dollars.

The report goes on to suggest that to address these concerns, Apple should consider offering users an option to pick a search engine when they launch the browser the first time instead of configuring Google by default on Safari. Another route could be to limit Apple’s ability to monetize default search engine positions. However, that may end up knocking off a hefty chunk of yearly revenue from Apple.

UK’s antitrust watchdog forced a similar change on Google a couple of years back. Starting in 2019, Google began offering the country’s Android users an option to pick the search engine instead of pushing its own by default.

We’ve reached out to Apple and Google for a comment and we’ll update the story when we hear back.

Editors' Recommendations

The best iPhone apps (July 2020)

best iPhone apps

The best Android apps (July 2020)

best Android apps

How to mute a tab in your browser

microsoft edge chromium to roll out automatically soon chrome

The best Mac apps for 2020

macos mojave hands on review app store

How to download music from YouTube

Apple is working on MacBooks with retractable keys to make even thinner laptops

apple patents retractable macbook keyboard close unsplash

The best free recording software

These are the best cheap Apple deals for July 2020

These are the best cheap gaming PC deals for July 2020

The best color laser printers for 2020

The best desktop computers for 2020

apple imac 5k 27 inch 2019 review imac5k 3

How to download YouTube videos

YouTube Variable Speed

Microsoft’s decision to shutter its retail stores is a mistake

Microsoft Store

Dell XPS 15 buying guide 2020: How to choose processor, RAM, display, and more

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7 discounted for 4th of July