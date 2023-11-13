 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Google witness accidentally reveals how much Apple gets for Safari search

Trevor Mogg
By

As part of a deal to be the default search engine on Apple devices, Google pays the tech giant 36% of the revenue earned via search ad activity on Apple’s Safari browser.

It’s extremely rare for information of this nature to be made public. In this case, it was released during Google’s defense at the Justice Department’s antitrust trial in Washington, D.C.

Recommended Videos

The disclosure was made on Monday by Kevin Murphy, a University of Chicago professor who is also an economics expert for Google owner Alphabet.

Related

In what was clearly an awkward moment, John Schmidtlein, Google’s main litigator, “visibly cringed when Murphy said the number, which was supposed to remain confidential,” Bloomberg reported.

Just a few weeks ago, a New York Times report put a figure on this, claiming that Google paid “around $18 billion” to Apple in 2021.

A deal between the two companies to make Google the default search engine on iPhone, iPad, and Mac has been in place since 2002. That was five years before the launch of the iPhone, after which the importance of the agreement — for both sides — only grew. While it’s been rewritten a number of times over the years, the huge numbers show just how important it is to Google to retain its prime position on the world’s most popular smartphone.

In the current antitrust case, the Justice Department is claiming that Google has a search monopoly and is illegally maintaining its power over the search engine and search ad markets.

Testifying in the trial last month, Apple’s senior vice president of services, Eddy Cue, said that Google is the ‌iPhone‌’s default search engine simply because it’s the best one available.

When Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella took the stand, he claimed that the deal between Google and Apple means it’s virtually impossible for search engines like Microsoft’s Bing to have any chance of grabbing a meaningful share of the search market.

It’s clear that for Google and Apple, the deal has been working just fine, allowing both parties to rake in huge amounts of revenue. That’s why this antitrust case is so important. If Google loses, its cozy deal with Apple could be ordered to end, with iPhone users then offered a choice of search engines when setting up their device, removing Google’s engine as the default.

It could also prompt Apple to develop its own search engine, though the launch of any such product could be years away.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Leak reveals how Apple VR headset’s hand tracking may work
A rendering of an Apple mixed-reality headset (Reality Pro) in a gold color seen from the front.

Apple’s secret mixed-reality headset -- dubbed Reality Pro -- is due to launch imminently, but the way you’ll use the device is something of a mystery. Sure, rumors have pointed to some form of gesture control, but that’s a pretty vague description. Fortunately, we might now have a better idea of how it will work.

That’s because Apple has just been granted a patent outlining how you might be able to use a special ring to control objects while using the Reality Pro headset. The idea is that, with this ring on your finger, you’ll be able to perform various gestures that will let you open apps, scroll webpages, and more.

Read more
Pixel Watch update brings a much-requested Apple Watch feature
Man using the Google Pixel Watch's app menu.

The Pixel Watch is a solid first outing as Google's debut smartwatch. However, it's still lacking a handful of features that early adopters have been requesting that are found on similar devices. Luckily, today marks the start of the rollout of one frequently requested feature: fall detection.

Fall detection is a crucial health and safety feature that all smartwatches are better for having, and now the Pixel Watch is finally joining the ranks of the Apple Watch and the Galaxy Watch with its addition.

Read more
What is Google Assistant? Here’s the guide you need to get started
Using Google Assistant on the Google Pixel Watch.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is huge news right now, thanks to chatbots like ChatGPT -- but did you know you can already access an AI on your Android phone? Google Assistant is Google's AI-powered voice assistant, and it's available on Android, iOS, and a large number of smart devices (like Google's Nest speakers). While not as capable as ChatGPT (yet), Google Assistant can handle an impressive number of tasks — including pausing and resuming songs and videos, making tasks and reminders, and in some cases, even taking and screening phone calls for you.

That may seem like a lot, but Google Assistant is relatively simple to use. If you've never used a voice assistant before, we've got this guide to help you get to grips with it and take your first steps.
What is Google Assistant?

Read more