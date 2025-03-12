Update Firefox now to keep your web browser secure, users warned

In a Mozilla support document, the company urges users to update Firefox before Friday, March 14, 2025, due to an expiring root certificate, as first reported by Bleeping Computer. Failure to update to the latest browser version will result in disruption and security risks.

Mozilla explained what could happen if users don’t update by saying, “On March 14, 2025, a root certificate used to verify signed content and add-ons for various Mozilla projects, including Firefox, will expire. Without updating to Firefox version 128 or higher (or ESR 115.13+ for ESR users, including Windows 7/8/8.1 and macOS 10.12–10.14 users), this expiration may cause significant issues with add-ons, content signing and DRM-protected media playback.

If you don’t update, Firefox features that rely on remote updates will stop working, and your installed add-ons will be disabled. DRM-protected content, such as streaming services, may also stop playing due to failed updates. Additionally, systems dependent on content verification could stop functioning properly.”

The document also mentioned that users could be exposed to security risks such as compromised passwords, compromised user data, and the possibility of visiting fraudulent or insecure websites without warning. Mozilla suggests that users check if they are running on the latest Firefox 128 version by going to Menu > Help > About Firefox.

The problem of the expiring root certificate affects Firefox users across Android, Windows, Linux, and macOS. However, iOS is not affected due to the use of an independent root certificate management system. It’s also a good idea for users of Firefox-based browsers like Waterfox, Tor, and LibreWolf to update to the latest version of the browser.

Firefox users can also protect their data by updating their passwords using one of the best password managers to help them create strong ones.