Digital Trends
Computing

Walmart denies reports that Overpowered gaming PC has been canceled

Chuong Nguyen
By

Following a series of negative enthusiast reviews, there were speculations that when Walmart pulled its Overpowered branded gaming desktop from its online store, it was due to quality concerns. However, that appears to not be the case, as Esports Arena, the company that makes the Overpowered line, had informed Techspot that the online store listing was briefly removed in order for the product page to be updated. At the time of this writing, Walmart’s Overpowered desktop is again available for purchase with a price tag that appears lower than when the unit debuted.

Though the Overpowered systems were initially pitched as an alternative to mainstream offerings on the market today, the desktop launched with a high $1,899 price tag. For that price, however, the system does ship with competent performance, and specifications for the desktop include a non-overclockable Intel Core i7-8700 GPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 1080 graphics, 512GB solid-state storage, 2TB hard drive, and 32GB of memory. The system currently retails for $1,699, representing a $200 price drop since it was initially introduced.

Reviews have largely been negative about the product due to cost-cutting measures internally. Users have complained about the small fan size, which leads to a lot of noise being generated, poor airflow, and heat issues. Lack of a proper cable management system, a budget power supply, and a poor motherboard design round out the list of complaints. In addition to negative user reviews, the system was also not highly received by enthusiasts, with low ratings on YouTube reviews as well as on tech sites.

The Linus Tech Tips channel reviewed the Overpowered desktop on his Linus Tech Tips YouTube channel and compared Walmart’s offering against a similarly configured pre-built HP Omen system and found that not only did Walmart cut costs by sourcing cheaper components, but some of the internal cables weren’t even plugged in when the unit shipped.

“You know how they say first impressions last a lifetime,” Linus Sebastian said in his video review. “This is not a good first impression.”

In benchmark testing, both systems performed similarly. However, Sebastian noted that the Overpowered system may be overclocked, similar to other after-market boards, so performance between units may vary dramatically. Other oddities that were noted include no USB 3 ports on the front of the unit, the hard drive was partitioned into four parts, and unfiltered intake vents for airflow that could pull dust into the unit.

“The weird thing about this whole experience is that there is a sprinkling of competence, but then somehow they’ve ended up with an end result that is under-performing for the hardware that’s in it by a very significant margin and that has these confoundingly stupid errors,” Sebastian summarized of his experience. “There’s these weird loon logic things going on here.”

Don't Miss

A second Wells Fargo glitch results in the foreclosure of more homes
second wells fargo computer glitch resulted in foreclosure of hundreds more homes nor
Computing

A second Wells Fargo glitch results in the foreclosure of more homes

A computer error has struck Wells Fargo once again, resulting in hundreds more homes being mistakenly foreclosed after a first glitch was reported in August. To compensate one customer, the bank sent a check for $25,000.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
How to get Microsoft Office for free
Computing

Tired of paying? Here are 4 ways to use Microsoft Office for free

Many of us need to use Office apps from time to time -- but we may not want or need to pay for a constant subscription. Fortunately, there are ways to get those services without paying. Here's how to get Microsoft Office for free.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Google search EU
Computing

Google denies claim that it’s tracking internet users when incognito mode is on

Google is denying claims leveled against it by rival privacy-focused search engine DuckDuckGo. The rival alleged that even when incognito mode is on, Google is tracking users in order to deliver personalized search results.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Windows 10 Notifications
Computing

Windows 10 notifications driving you crazy? Here's how to get them under control

Are the notifications on Windows 10 annoying you? Here's our guide on how to turn off notifications in Windows, and how to manage alerts so that the important stuff still gets through.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
best free antivirus
Computing

Protect yourself from the latest malware with the best free antivirus software

Malware, spyware, and adware is never fun to find on your PC. Check out our picks for the best free antivirus software, so you can rid your system of any dangerous software that might be lurking around.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
how to extend wi fi range with another router wrt1900acs position location direction improve signal
Computing

Fix those internet dead zones by turning an old router into a Wi-Fi repeater

Is there a Wi-Fi dead zone in your home or office? A Wi-Fi repeater can help. Don't buy a new one, though. Here is how to extend Wi-Fi range with another router you have lying around.
Posted By Jon Martindale
seedling magic leap experience screen feat
Gaming

Seedling for Magic Leap is the most expensive plant you’ll ever take care of

Insomniac Games has officially launched its new game for Magic Leap One, called 'Seedling.' Throughout the game, you can nurture your very own life form wherever you are. In our demo with Seedling, we got to check out if the game is worth…
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
RTX 2080
Computing

The Zotac RTX 2080 graphics card is now $100 off at $699

Nvidia's RTX 2080 is a great card, but it is rather expensive. You can get one at a record low of $699 though, thanks to a coupon code offered by B&H Photo. If you want one, act fast, as they'll sell out quickly.
Posted By Jon Martindale
nvidia virtual city tech ai research neurips
Emerging Tech

Nvidia’s new A.I. creates entire virtual cities by watching dash cam videos

Nvidia's groundbreaking new machine learning technology can generate a convincing virtual city simply by showing it car dashcam videos. Here's how it works and why that's so exciting.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Home Theater

Watch Amazon Video on your Chromecast — no Fire TV Stick needed

Amazon won't add Chromecast capability to its Instant Video app for Android any time soon, and it won't release an app for Android TV. But there's still a way to get that video on your TV by using your computer and a browser extension.
Posted By Parker Hall
Child Phone Tracking
Computing

Best free parental control software for PC, Mac, iOS, and Android

The internet can be a dangerous place, especially for your loved ones. Check out our selection of the best free parental control software for Windows and Mac OS X, so you can monitor your child and block unsavory sites.
Posted By Jon Martindale, Brandon Widder
RTX 2080
Computing

Laptops with Nvidia’s RTX graphics are rumored to arrive at CES 2019

Nvidia may bring ray tracing support found on the desktop-class RTX graphics cards to a more mobile form factor in 2019. The company is expected to unveil new laptop designs with RTX graphics in January at CES.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
how to convert m4a files to mp3
Computing

M4A is great for quality, but not for storage. Here's how to convert to MP3

Despite its remarkable ability to retain audio fidelity at a smaller size, M4a files aren't the best when it comes to compatibility. Check out our basic guide on how to convert M4a files to MP3.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Dell XPS 15 9570 webcam
Computing

Amazon’s Deal of the Day takes up to $700 off Dell’s refurbished XPS 13, XPS 15

Shoppers looking to score a deal on Dell's XPS 13 and XPS 15 laptops could find some significant savings on Amazon. As part of Amazon's Deal of the Day, Dell's certified refurbished notebooks are discounted by as much as $700.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen