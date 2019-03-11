Digital Trends
Get light gaming on a budget: Walmart cuts the price of the Ryzen 3 2200G to $88

Are you building a new PC on a bit of a budget? AMD’s processors and graphics cards are always the less-expensive options in such cases, but one of its better entry-level options is now even cheaper. Walmart is cutting the price of the Ryzen 3 2200G APU, which is just perfect for light gaming, to just $88.

It’s not clear how long Walmart’s sale will last, but this deal brings the cost of the Ryzen 3 2200G APU from $110 to $88. That’s cheaper than the current pricing at Amazon, where it retails for $100. When it was originally launched in February 2018, the Ryzen 3 2200G was intended as a direct competitor to integrated UHD 620 graphics found onboard Intel’s chipsets. While the power under the hood of this APU won’t overtake what you can get with of a dedicated graphics card, we still found that the Ryzen 3 2200G was good enough for light gaming.

When queued up in our test system, the Ryzen 3 2200G punched out 29 frames per second in Rocket League on performance settings and 49 frames per second on quality settings. Compared to rates of 13 frames and 38 frames per second, it just slightly outperformed a chipset with Intel’s UHD 620 graphics. In games like Overwatch, the processor also fared well, hitting playable framerates without sacrificing performance.

Though the Ryzen 3 2200G might now be a little bit older, it was still able to compete with more higher-powered options like the Ryzen 1300X. In our list of the best AMD processors, we rated the Ryzen 3 2200G as the best entry-level APU, citing both its performance and the overall value for basic gaming and slimline builds. We have other processors on that list too, including the Ryzen 5 2600, Ryzen 7 2700X, and the Ryzen Threadripper 2950X. Priced at $150, $305, and $900, respectively, these are naturally more expensive than the Ryzen 3 2200G.

If you’re not looking to go through the hassle of building your own PC, Walmart still has you covered. It currently has a sale on a Skytech Archangel Elite Gaming desktop with Nvidia’s latest RTX 2060 series graphics card and the much-newer AMD Ryzen 5 2600 processor under the hood. A copy of Battlefield V is included in the price.

