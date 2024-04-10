 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Watch this BBC report about computer addicts … from 1983

Trevor Mogg
By
1983: Meet the COMPUTER ADDICTS | Newsnight | Retro Tech | BBC Archive

The BBC has just shared another video from its archives, this one showing a report about computer addicts way back in 1983 when computers were just starting to find their way into the workplace and home.

Recommended Videos

The first subject is shown bounding into his office at a local council, making a beeline for his massive Commodore machine. Nothing out of the ordinary so far, but then the report shows him in a pub on a workday lunchtime — not chatting with colleagues or downing a pint but instead playing on the video game there called Mr. Do!

The truth about Chris’s computer addiction starts to really become apparent when we see him at home in the evening, sitting in front of another computer, a scene that prompts the BBC reporter to comment: “The revolution that brought the computer into the home didn’t change his social life — it destroyed it.”

And it’s not just his social life that’s gone. Chris’s marriage also looks to be in jeopardy as we see his wife complaining that she never sees anything of him because he’s always on his machine in his room.

The report also visits Graham Hawker, an early home-based gamer who has clearly thrown his lot in with the technology. “The computer is perfect, it doesn’t make mistakes,” Chris says. “It responds in an absolutely predictable way so in exploring anything that the computer is doing with you, anything that happens that you didn’t want to happen is purely your fault, it can’t be the other side because the other side is perfect.”

Finally, up pops senior citizen Phyllis Arrandale, computer geek extraordinaire. Phyllis, who runs a small store in the daytime, doesn’t only enjoy using computers, but loves making them, too.

“This is quite amazing,” the reporter says. “You’re not content with programming computers, you want to make them yourself.”

“Well, it’s a challenge, it’s exciting,” Phyllis replies, adding, “If I’m successful with this project, I shall do something a little more adventurous.”

Phyllis reportedly lived for another 20 years and so must have been in her element as more sophisticated technology came along for her builds.

The report notes that a year earlier, in 1982, there were about 700,000 home computers in the U.K., with the cheapest costing about 70 British pounds and “something a bit more sophisticated costing two or three times that amount.”

Another BBC report from yesteryear shows children visiting London’s Science Museum in 1959.

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Google quietly launches a new text-to-video AI app
A photo of Google Vids running with a sample timeline

Google quietly announced an AI-powered video creation app today. Called Google Vids, the new app is designed for Google Workspace users and uses the power of Google Gemini to help you create informational videos for the workspace.

Currently in testing with select Google Workspace Labs users (a public beta ispromised for later), the new online tool builds on some of the AI-powered features we've already seen in Google's other apps like Docs, Sheets, and Slides. The difference is that with Google Vids, you can manually create a video storyboard using your media or use AI to create one using basic words and simple prompts. This allows you to edit and put together much more informative videos in a short time.

Read more
Google’s AI just got ears
Gemini Advanced home page.

AI chatbots are already capable of "seeing" the world through images and video. But now, Google has announced audio-to-speech functionalities as part of its latest update to Gemini Pro. In Gemini 1.5 Pro, the chatbot can now "hear" audio files uploaded into its system and then extract the text information.

The company has made this LLM version available as a public preview on its Vertex AI development platform. This will allow more enterprise-focused users to experiment with the feature and expand its base after a more private rollout in February when the model was first announced. This was originally offered only to a limited group of developers and enterprise customers.

Read more
Save $745 on the Dell XPS 15 with 32GB of RAM until Friday
A Dell XPS 15 laptop on an office desk next to a monitor.

Consistently a great place for awesome laptop deals, Dell continues that trend with a huge $745 off the Dell XPS 15. Even better, this particular model has a massive 32GB of RAM and an Intel Core i9 processor, so it’s sure to be powerful. Usually costing $2,594, it’s down to $1,849 for a limited time so we’re here to take a quick look at what it has to offer before you miss out.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 15
From one of the best laptop brands around, the Dell XPS 15 is a great laptop for content creators, freelancers, or anyone who needs plenty of power. It has a powerful 13th-generation Intel Core i9-13900H processor teamed up with an impressive amount of RAM -- 32GB in all. That’s double what you’d usually get with many other laptops at this price with a much more powerful processor too. It might not be the latest but there’s plenty of oomph here.

Read more