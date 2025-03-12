 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Where to buy the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D: new gaming CPUs at no extra cost

By
The AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D CPU.
AMD

The day is finally here: AMD is adding to its list of best processors, and gamers have something to be happy about — they both have the same recommended list price (MSRP) as their last-gen counterparts.

The Ryzen 9 9950X3D and the Ryzen 9 9900X3D both feature AMD’s famous 3D V-Cache tech that makes them gaming beasts, but unlike the 9800X3D, they sport more cores — making them better picks for productivity. The initial batch might sell out quickly, so check out where to get them once they go on sale today.

Recommended Videos

Several retailers have already listed the Ryzen 9 9000X3D CPUs, so if you’re in the U.S., you’ve got a good chance of being able to snap one up.

Retailer AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D AMD Ryzen 9 9900X3D
Best Buy
B&H Photo
Micro Center
Newegg

As far as specifications go, AMD stayed true to the formula it appears to have perfected in the previous generation; both CPUs have the exact same specs. This means 16 cores and 32 threads for the Ryzen 9 9950X3D and 12 cores for the Ryzen 9 9900X3D. The flagship sports 144MB of combined cache, while its cheaper counterpart offers 140MB.

Despite the lack of updates in the specs, the CPUs should get a significant boost from the update to Zen 5 and a newer 3D V-Cache. So far, reviewers highlight that the 9950X3D can match the 9800X3D in gaming, while rivaling the 9950X in productivity. This isn’t a surprise — the same situation took place in the Ryzen 7000 generation, when the two CPUs to compare were the 7950X3D and the 7950X.

At the time of writing, some retailers are still yet to list the CPU, as the sales start at 6am PT / 9am ET. However, a few listings are already here for you to keep an eye on and refresh. Come back here a little bit later to see an updated list of AMD Ryzen 9 9000X3D deals.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a computing writer at Digital Trends, focusing on PC hardware. Since joining the team in 2021, Monica has written…
4 CPUs you should buy instead of the Ryzen 7 9800X3D
The Ryzen 7 9800X3D held between fingertips.

I'm not going to even pretend the Ryzen 7 9800X3D is a bad CPU. It's one of the best processors you can buy, and undoubtedly the best processor you can buy for gaming. There are just a couple of problems. It's pretty expensive at nearly $500 for an eight-core CPU. Also, at the time of writing, it's sold out everywhere -- and signs don't point to it being back in stock any time soon.

You don't need to wait. The Ryzen 7 9800X3D, for as impressive as it is, isn't the right processor for everyone. In fact, I'm using an entirely different processor in my personal high-end gaming PC, and for a lot of gamers, the extra price you pay for the AMD's 3D V-Cache could go to waste. Here are four CPUs that you can not only pick up now, but they also provide solid competition for the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, be it on price, performance, or both.
Ryzen 7 7800X3D

Read more
This is the one gaming CPU I recommend over the Ryzen 7 9800X3D
Pads on the bottom of the Ryzen 9 7950X.

AMD's new Ryzen 7 9800X3D is already one of the best processors you can buy. It delivers productivity and gaming gains across the board, though not in equal strides. Despite the improvements AMD made, the last-gen Ryzen 7 7800X3D is still potent competition, particularly when it comes to gaming.

These are two of the go-to gaming CPUs right now, and although the Ryzen 7 9800X3D is newer and faster, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is still the right CPU for most people. That becomes clear when you look at the main focus of these CPUs -- gaming performance -- and how prices are starting to settle.
Specs and pricing

Read more
Scalpers are already jacking up the price of the Ryzen 7 9800X3D
The Ryzen 7 9800X3D sitting on a motherboard.

Blink and you missed it -- the Ryzen 7 9800X3D is sold out everywhere. As you can read in our Ryzen 7 9800X3D review, it's one of the best processors you can buy, and just minutes after the first listings went live, the CPU went out of stock. Scalpers on eBay are already capitalizing.

Dozens of listings are live, most of them over $900. The Ryzen 7 9800X3D has a suggested retail price of $479. These are "preorder" listing on eBay. Quotes are important here because, unlike a traditional preorder, these smaller sellers on eBay purchase a chip for list price and then flip it for a much higher price. In other words, scalping. None of the listings have sold yet, though one eBay shopper picked up the chip for $564 yesterday.

Read more