Where to buy the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D: new gaming CPUs at no extra cost

The day is finally here: AMD is adding to its list of best processors, and gamers have something to be happy about — they both have the same recommended list price (MSRP) as their last-gen counterparts.

The Ryzen 9 9950X3D and the Ryzen 9 9900X3D both feature AMD’s famous 3D V-Cache tech that makes them gaming beasts, but unlike the 9800X3D, they sport more cores — making them better picks for productivity. The initial batch might sell out quickly, so check out where to get them once they go on sale today.

Several retailers have already listed the Ryzen 9 9000X3D CPUs, so if you’re in the U.S., you’ve got a good chance of being able to snap one up.

Retailer AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D AMD Ryzen 9 9900X3D Best Buy B&H Photo Micro Center Newegg

As far as specifications go, AMD stayed true to the formula it appears to have perfected in the previous generation; both CPUs have the exact same specs. This means 16 cores and 32 threads for the Ryzen 9 9950X3D and 12 cores for the Ryzen 9 9900X3D. The flagship sports 144MB of combined cache, while its cheaper counterpart offers 140MB.

Despite the lack of updates in the specs, the CPUs should get a significant boost from the update to Zen 5 and a newer 3D V-Cache. So far, reviewers highlight that the 9950X3D can match the 9800X3D in gaming, while rivaling the 9950X in productivity. This isn’t a surprise — the same situation took place in the Ryzen 7000 generation, when the two CPUs to compare were the 7950X3D and the 7950X.

At the time of writing, some retailers are still yet to list the CPU, as the sales start at 6am PT / 9am ET. However, a few listings are already here for you to keep an eye on and refresh. Come back here a little bit later to see an updated list of AMD Ryzen 9 9000X3D deals.