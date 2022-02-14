Why I chose NordVPN over ExpressVPN — and you should too

The best VPN is a fairly personal choice. While there are many VPN providers that offer all the basics you could need, it’s important to find one that suits your financial needs, while also offering plenty of great features. That’s why you need NordVPN. While ExpressVPN offers some great features, it can’t beat just how useful NordVPN is. It offers everything you could need and more! Once you’ve learned all you need to know about VPNs, we’ll take you through why NordVPN is the VPN for you.

More affordable subscriptions

NordVPN is a lot cheaper than ExpressVPN. Much of that is because NordVPN rewards users that stick around for a long time to come.

While ExpressVPN costs the equivalent of $6.67 per month for 12 months, working out at $100 per year, NordVPN is even cheaper. You can sign up for a 1-year plan for just $60 working out at just $5 per month. Alternatively, commit to a two-year plan and things get even cheaper still. For just $84 for the first two years, you can enjoy all the benefits of a highly reliable VPN. That’s even cheaper than signing up to ExpressVPN for just one year!

Better features come standard

ExpressVPN offers some useful features with both VPNs keeping your data secure thanks to a strict no-logs policy but NordVPN simply does things better. Both services offer split tunneling but NordVPN’s is a little more refined in how well it works. The feature means that you can watch streaming content on Netflix via your VPN while browsing local content without being connected to your VPN. Essentially, it splits your connection into two giving you much more flexibility. In conjunction with that, NordVPN is typically faster than ExpressVPN thanks to its advanced protocols that mean faster download speeds. It also offers a double VPN facility so you can be covered by an extra layer of security.

NordVPN is also easier to use thanks to a nicer and more convenient interface, plus you can use it on up to six devices at once unlike ExpressVPN which only supports up to five devices at any one time.

Supports more devices

Besides supporting more simultaneous connections at once, NordVPN also supports plenty of devices. If you don’t want to adjust settings on your router, this is the VPN for you. It supports Android, iOS, Mac, Windows, Linux, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Android TV, Chromebook, as well as browsers like Firefox, Chrome, and Edge. That’s slightly more than ExpressVPN can offer. For all other devices like games consoles and even BlackBerry phones, NordVPN also offers extensive tutorials too for how to get things set up. It’s ideal if you’re new to VPNs and could do with some guidance.

NordVPN is easily the best choice of VPN for the majority of users. Simple to use, fast, and well priced, it’s a great VPN for everyone looking to be more secure online.

