 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Zoom just fixed a major security flaw on Mac. Here’s why you should update now

Nathan Drescher
By

If you have Zoom installed on your MacBook, you’ll want to update the app right now. Zoom spent the weekend patching a major security flaw in its Mac app, and the update is available right now.

According to The Verge, it all began at Def Con, a computer security and hacker conference in Las Vegas. The founder of the security non-profit Objective-See and an ex-NSA security analyst, Patrick Wardle, took to the stage on Friday and presented a stunning find: a massive security vulnerability in the Zoom installer for MacBooks.

The Logitech Brio 4K Pro attached to a Macbook.

The exploit allowed a threat actor to take control of someone’s Mac through the Zoom app, right down to the root level of the machine. The Zoom package installer used a weak security certificate test and any file with the same name as the official Zoom package could easily bypass the test. At this level, the MacBook recognizes the hacker as a “superuser” who can then read, change or create any file, including adding other malware to the system.

Frustratingly, Wardle had discovered the security threat back in December and had informed Zoom of his findings. Wardle said Zoom didn’t take him seriously and released a patch after a month, which contained another security bug. He informed Zoom of this second bug, and more importantly, of the first bug not being fixed. Zoom sat on it.

Wardle decided to go public with his findings at Def Con. He had followed responsible disclosure protocols, which gives companies time to fix bugs, and after eight months of inaction, he felt he had to warn others. Zoom released a small patch a few weeks before the conference but Wardle said the vulnerability was still present.

This isn’t the first time Zoom has been criticized for lax security. In 2020 Wardle discovered a Mac vulnerability in Zoom which allowed cameras and microphones to be hijacked. Zoom was also found to have been sending user data to Facebook, and then the US Department of Justice filed charges against a Zoom executive for collusion with the Chinese government.

Zoom spent the weekend working on a new patch following Wardle’s presentation, and it is now available. Version 5.11.5 is a free update for Mac-based Zoom installs and is available now.

If you would prefer to use a different video conferencing platform, check out our handy guide to Microsoft Teams.

Editors' Recommendations

Heading back to school? Get this lightweight Dell laptop for $249

dell inspiron 15 3000 deal june 2022 7000 01

Get a first look at the remake of the infamous XIII remake

The logo for XIII remake

A Lord of the Rings game is in the works from the studio that created the films’ VFX

Screenshot with orcs attacking in Middle-Earth: Shadows of Mordor.

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities receives trailer and release date

Logo for Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities

Arcade1Up is resurrecting NFL Blitz and giving it online multiplayer

Arcade1Up's new NFL Blitz arcade cabinet

Best smartwatch deals for August 2022

Intel Arc Alchemist may be a lot cheaper than we thought

Two Intel Arc GPUs running side by side.

Best Apple Watch deals for August 2022

best apple watch deals

Exclusive clip from The Undeclared War explores the threat of cyberterrorism

Simon Pegg and a group of people standing and staring at a screen in a scene from The Undeclared War.

How to extend your Apple Watch battery life

Apple Watch strapped to wrist.

Best vacuum cleaner deals for August 2022

Little girl with guitar sleeping on a rug while eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) Robot Vacuum Cleaner vacuums.

Best iPad Deals: Latest models on sale from $299

iPad Pro 2020 Screen

Intel drops support for DirectX 9, but it may be a good thing

Intel Arc Alchemist reference design render.