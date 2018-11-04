Digital Trends
Computing

Powerful data privacy legislation drafted by Oregon senator Ron Wyden

Georgina Torbet
By

Data privacy has been the hot topic of this year with the introduction of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) legislation in Europe. The GDPR obliged tech companies to be more transparent about what user data they were collecting, and to give users options to view or delete their data. But legislation in the U.S. has not kept pace, with a lack of political will to crack down on data abuses by big tech companies.

Now one senator from Oregon, Ron Wyden, wants to change that. He has drafted a data privacy bill for the U.S. which proposes sweeping changes to data laws to make data use more transparent and accessible to customers. Called the Consumer Data Protection Act, the bill aims to protect Americans’ privacy by giving customers more control over the sharing or selling of their data, and by giving the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) the power to set privacy and security standards and to impose fines on companies that fail to protect data.

A proposed measure that is sure to be popular among the public is a “Do Not Track” system which allows people to opt out of being tracked on the web by companies personalizing advertisements. This is the digital equivalent of the popular Do Not Call Registry established by the FTC in 2003 which allows people to opt out of receiving phone calls from telemarketers.

Other proposed measures in the bill include hiring 175 more government staff to regulate the market for private data, and requiring that companies assess the algorithms that they use to process consumer data to determine whether they impact discrimination, privacy, or bias. This is particularly significant as algorithms become more important in processing data, but are vulnerable to the same biases as the humans that create them.

As much as there is for the public to like about Wyden’s bill, the reality is that it is unlikely to ever be signed into law. The tech lobby has a powerful influence over federal and state policy and the big tech companies will certainly resist any attempts to bring them into line regarding data privacy. But in terms of educating the public about what healthy data protection legislation could look like, Wyden’s bill provides an excellent starting point.

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Take a shower with Alexa and skating on snow
dell ultrasharp 49 review inch monitor u4919dw 30008 feat
Product Review

Want pure multitasking nirvana? Dell’s Ultrasharp 49 is the monitor you’ll crave

Samsung’s ultrawide CHG90 opened the door for massive monitors last year, and now Dell is stepping through that door with its own gigantic screen. Dell’s Ultrasharp 49 looks similar to the Samsung at a glance, but it’s for a different…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
the problem with microsoft to do dt live
DT Daily

Microsoft has #*!@ed up to-do lists on an epic scale

Microsoft has mucked up to-do lists on a scale you simply can’t imagine, a failure that spans multiple products and teams, like a lil’ bit of salmonella that contaminates the entire output from a factory.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
black friday deals 2017 products header
Deals

Black Friday 2018: Everything you need to know to find the best deals

Black Friday is the biggest shopping holiday of the year, and it will be here before you know it. If you can't wait until November 23 to start formulating a shopping plan, we've got you covered.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
PC Trends AMD Rizen CPU 1700 hand
Computing

AMD's Ryzen CPUs are great at all price points, but which one is best for you?

Whether you're looking to upgrade or buy an entirely new system, it's well worth considering AMD's Ryzen range for your CPU. To help you decide which though, this is our guide to the best AMD processors.
Posted By Jon Martindale
http://s3.amazonaws.com/digitaltrends-uploads-prod/2018/10/samsung-chg90-ultrawide-monitor-review-5481.jpg
Computing

PortSmash attack exploits Intel’s Hyper-Threading architecture to steal your data

A new PortSmash attack exploits the simultaneous multi-thread processor design to allow malicious code to eavesdrop on legitimate processes when the two are running in tandem. The exploit was demonstrated using an Intel chip.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Google Backup on Pixel 3
Mobile

Data disaster averted! How to back up your Android smartphone

You never know when your Android phone might meet its unexpected demise, which is why you should always back up your device in advance. Here's how to do so using Google, a cable and your PC, or third-party software.
Posted By Simon Hill
Apple MacBook-review-screen1
Product Review

Does the new MacBook Air completely overshadow the 12-inch MacBook?

The new 12-inch MacBook ramps up performance across the board, and aims to give customers more bang for their buck. Our Apple MacBook review will examine it against competitors from Asus, Microsoft, and even Huawei.
Posted By Jayce Wagner
Google Pixel Slate Hands-on
Computing

The Pixel Slate: Everything you need to know

Google's Slate tablet debuted on October 9. Here's everything you need to know about the Pixel Slate, including important specs, the display, and key features.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Acer Chromebook 15 Spin Review
Computing

If you're looking for an affordable 15-incher, buy one of these two laptops

Acer has two budget winners with its Chromebook Spin 15 and Aspire E 15. One is a convertible 2-in-1 and the other a stealth gaming laptop, but which is more deserving of your hard-earned cash?
Posted By Mark Coppock
Apple company logo
Apple

Apple will accept some of your old iPhones, MacBooks, and Macs for repairs

Apple will soon launch a new Repair Vintage Apple Products Pilot program, according to 9to5Mac. The program will allow users to have some old iPhones, MacBooks, and Mac computers fixed by Apple Stores and authorized service providers.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Razer Blade (2018) fortnite
Computing

Gaming on a laptop has never been better. These are your best options

Gaming desktops are powerful, but they tie you down to your desk. For those of us who prefer a more mobile experience, here are the best gaming laptops on the market, ranging from budget machines to maxed-out, wallet-emptying PCs.
Posted By Luke Larsen
bentley super fast in car internet advanced connectivity 03
Cars

Bentley claims connected car bragging rights with super-fast in-car Wi-Fi

Bentley and Viasat offer new super-fast in-car connectivity for all 2019 Bentley models. Bentley Advanced Connectivity aggregates mobile operator signals in a secure virtual private network to support multiple simultaneous applications.
Posted By Bruce Brown
in a data driven tomorrow does privacy need to survive the future what is
Computing

Privacy is becoming obsolete, but not everyone thinks you should fear its demise

As technologies like Alexa and Siri that require more information about us continue to develop, is privacy going to fall at the wayside, or can we take back control of our data to retain our privacy?
Posted By Jon Martindale
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Take a shower with Alexa and skating on snow

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle