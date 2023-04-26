 Skip to main content
You’ll be surprised how cheap this 17-inch HP laptop is today

Aaron Mamiit
By
A woman video chats with her friends on an HP Envy laptop.

Laptop deals frequently feature smaller laptops than some of us would like to see. Fortunately, HP has bucked that trend with a great offer on a HP 17-inch laptop. Normally priced at $500, you can buy it for just $330. That’s a considerable saving of $170 for a laptop that may not be the fastest or the highest of specs, but offers a sizeable screen for anyone who needs to be able to see things more clearly. It’s a good option for anyone looking for something for casual use or watching streaming shows. As with many deals, we don’t know how long it’ll stick around for so here’s a quick look at what it offers.

Why you should buy the HP 17t-cn300 Laptop

You’ll be working on your projects and watching streaming content with bright colors and sharp details on the HP 17t-cn300 Laptop’s 17.3-inch display with HD+ resolution, while flicker-free technology will reduce eye strain and fatigue when you have to look at the screen for several hours. The laptop also features a lift hinge that raises it to a more natural typing angle when the screen is open, so that you’ll have a more comfortable experience when you type long documents.

The performance of the HP 17t-cn300 Laptop won’t challenge the speed of the best laptops, but with its Intel N200 processor and 8GB of RAM — which our guide on how much RAM do you need says is a good starting point — it’s the laptop equivalent of a daily driver. It’s ready to roll as soon as you unbox it as Windows 11 Home is pre-loaded in its 256GB SSD, while HP’s Fast Charge feature will restore up to 50% of the HP 17t-cn300 Laptop’s battery after just 45 minutes of being plugged in to make sure that it’s rarely out of commission.

Buying a 17-inch laptop won’t set you back by as much as you thought if you take advantage of HP’s offer for the HP 17t-cn300 Laptop. The device is yours for just $330, for $170 in savings from its original price of $500. The HP 17t-cn300 Laptop is a steal at this cost, but you’ll have to be quick with adding it to your cart and checking out because the discount may end at any moment.

