 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Your information was probably stolen again: Researcher discovers 184 million stolen logins

By

A person using a laptop with a set of code seen on the display.
Sora Shimazaki / Pexels

In another stark reminder of the constant threats online, cybersecurity researcher Jeremiah Fowler recently uncovered a massive, unsecured database containing over 184 million login credentials from Microsoft, Apple, Facebook, Discord, Google, PayPal and others. The trove amounted to approximately 47.42 GB of data, was discovered on a misconfigured cloud server and is believed to have been amassed using infostealer malware – malicious software designed to extract sensitive information from compromised devices.

Recommended Videos

A global breach with far-Reaching implications

According to Jeremiah, the database also contained over 220 email addresses associated with government domains from at least 29 countries, such as the United Stated, United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The breadth underscores the potential national security risks posed by such breaches.

Related

Fowlers analysis of a 10,000-record sample revealed that the data included plaintext usernames and passwords, with some entries linked to financial terms like “bank” and “wallet,” indicating a heightened risk of financial fraud. The presence of such sensitive information in an unprotected database amplifies concerns about identity theft, unauthorized access and other malicious activities. Hackread.com has some images from the database provided by Jeremiah.

The role of infostealer malware

Infostealer malware operates by infiltrating devices through phishing emails, malicious websites, or comes bundled with pirated software. Once installed, it can harvest a variety of data, including login credentials, cookies, autofill information and even cryptocurrency wallet details. The data is then transmitted to command-and-control servers operated by cybercriminals.

The discovery of this database suggests a coordinated effort to collect and potentially exploit vast amounts of personal and institutional data. The lack of identifiable ownership or metadata within the database further complicates efforts to trace its origins or intended use. Hosting companies likely do not know that they are fostering these databases to begin with.

Immediate actions and recommendations

Upon discovering the database, Fowler promptly notified the hosting provider, World Host Group, which subsequently took the server offline. However, the duration for which the data remained exposed and wither it was accessed by unauthorized parties before its removal remains uncertain.

I would advise users to:

  • Change your passwords, yet again: Immediately update your passwords for all online accounts, especially if the same passwords are being re-used across multiple platforms
  • Enable two-factor authentication (2FA): This generally requires a text verification code to your phone, or a secondary email address
  • Monitor your accounts: Regularly check your financial accounts and other sensitive accounts for suspicious activity
  • Use reputable security software: Anti-virus and malware software from reputable companies usually help, make sure they are updated. You can check out our antivirus and malware reviews
  • Be cautious with emails and downloads: Avoid clicking on suspicious links or downloading attachments from unknown sources
Topics
Ian Bell
Ian Bell
Publisher
I work with the best people in the world and get paid to play with gadgets. What's not to like?
Need a Copilot+ laptop? The Dell XPS 13 is $400 off right now
Dell XPS 13 9345 front angled view showing display and keyboard.

The Dell XPS 13 (9345) is a device that's designed for Microsoft's powerful AI assistant, and you can currently buy it with a $400 discount from Dell itself. From its original price of $1,560, it's down to just $1,160, but the offer may expire at any moment. If you're interested in taking advantage of this offer, we highly recommend doing so right now because there's high demand for laptop deals like this one -- tomorrow may already be too late to access the savings.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13 (9345) laptop

Read more
How to watch the Google IO 2025 keynote
Google IO 2025 logo

Google IO 2025 takes place today, and you'll be able to watch the keynote livestream right here, via the video player above.

While IO is predominantly a developer conference, the opening keynote of the two-day event always delivers exciting news on new products and services Google has been working on.

Read more
Google IO 2025 keynote recap: how the Gemini AI fest unfolded
The stage for Google I/O 2024.

The Google IO 2025 keynote has concluded. We spent almost two hours watching the announcements made at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California and if you're looking for anything other than AI you'll be hard pressed to find something.

Yes, Google spent pretty much the entire keynote speaking about Gemini AI and a host of new AI features it's bringing to its various platforms and tools. What's good is a lot of the new announcements are rolling out today, giving us the chance to try them out - such as AI Mode in Google Search for those in the US.

Read more