Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

This tale ends happily, with a new 3D-printed tail for a 7-foot-long alligator

Luke Dormehl
By
1 of 5
3d printed alligator tail climbing out of pond
3d printed alligator tail 20170710 164155
3d printed alligator tail 20170905 135705
3d printed alligator tail dsc03111
3d printed alligator tail dsc03115 2

Rudyard Kipling’s “Just So” stories are a series of early-20th-century origin tales about how some of the world’s most recognizable animals acquired their most distinctive features. Here in 2018, researchers from Midwestern University in Arizona just added a worthy successor to how the camel got his hump, and how the leopard got his spots: “How the alligator got his tail.” The answer? Through some cutting-edge 3D printing.

The story involves an alligator called Mr. Stubbs, who was found 10 years ago missing a tail. While his rescuers don’t know for sure, they presume it was lost in a fight. Mr. Stubbs was moved to the Phoenix Herpetological Society, but was left unable to swim or reach food as fast as his fellow gators. Fortunately, researchers from Midwestern University became aware of his plight — and decided to do something about it.

In 2013, they built a simple silicon tail prosthesis for the needy alligator. This worked well, although they were recently called in to revisit the project after Mr. Stubbs outgrew his old tail. Faced with an animal twice the size, they turned to digital technology to create a new prosthesis — rather than take the risk of making a cast from a 7-foot alligator.

“We contacted the 3D-scanning and -printing company Stax3D to find out what they could do to help us,” Dr. Justin Georgi, associate professor of anatomy at Midwestern University. “They used an Artec3D scanner to create a high-resolution, digital model of the tail. We [were able to] manipulate that model to produce any alteration to the tail we needed. We fixed imperfections, made it exactly the correct length and size, [and] adjusted the front end so it matched Mr. Stubbs’ stump with a perfect custom fit.”

After 3D printing the model, the researchers created a silicone cast to make several prostheses to help Mr. Stubbs.

“[He is] doing very well,” Georgi said. “Whenever he is wearing one of his tails, he continues to show improvement. We are now in the process of building a new tail for him, based on what we have learned from the recent experiments. We expect that as his growth slows with age, and we build him a tail that he can grow into, he should soon have one that will benefit him for many years, not just the next two or three.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

MIT’s bizarre mask can control your mood, make you feel horny or anxious
dji mavic air press
Product Review

Pocket-sized and practically perfect, the Mavic Air is DJI’s best drone yet

After years of developing game-changing innovations for drones, DJI went back and cherry-picked all the best features. The result? The Mavic Air.
Posted By Drew Prindle
best drone photos sky pixel 2
Emerging Tech

The best drone photos from around the world

Most of today's drones come equipped with high-end cameras, which are quickly revolutionizing the world of aerial photography as we know it. Here are some of the best drone photos from around the world.
Posted By Parker Hall
NASA TESS
Emerging Tech

NASA’s planet-hunting TESS satellite: What you need to know

NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) will seek out new exoplanets close to Earth — and possibly extraterrestrial life. Here's everything you need to know about the satellite.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan, Mark Austin
centauro robot rescue al morini 12306
Emerging Tech

This myth-inspired, karate-chopping centaur robot could save your life one day

Taking inspiration from the centaur of Greek mythology, Centauro is a robot that boasts an anthropomorphic upper body and a four-legged base. Did we mention it may one day save your life?
Posted By Luke Dormehl
23andme returns to america kit
Emerging Tech

23andMe announces $300M deal for your DNA with giant drug company GSK

23andMe will soon be doing a lot more with your DNA than providing a family tree. The home genetics company has teamed up with pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline with hopes of designing new drugs that could treat diseases.
Posted By Lulu Chang
nas tess satellite begins exoplanet hunt orbits planet
Emerging Tech

TESS, NASA’s planet-hunting space satellite, begins science operations

NASA's exoplanet-hunting satellite TESS is fully operational and has begun scanning the skies for distant planets, NASA reported on Friday -- and maybe, just maybe, spying signs of life outside of our galaxy.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
facebook twitter enough revenge porn congress
Emerging Tech

Congress members want a meeting with Jeff Bezos to discuss Rekognition mistakes

Rather than identifying 28 members of Congress as members of the country's legislative branch, Amazon's Rekognition software instead classified these individuals as police suspects.
Posted By Lulu Chang
brain machine interface japan third arm prosthetichandbrain
Emerging Tech

Brain-controlled third arm lets you take your multitasking to the next level

Researchers from Japan have created a brain-computer interface that lets users control a robotic third arm in order to take their multitasking to the next level. We seriously want one!
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Kepler
Emerging Tech

Kepler space telescope’s last gasp is next week

The Kepler telescope is running on empty, and there's no way to fill up the tank. As the groundbreaking mission nears its end, the engineers' last priority is retrieving the months of data stored on the spacecraft.
Posted By Mark Austin
starman last picture falcon heavy test flight spacex flickr 1220
Emerging Tech

Prepare for liftoff: Here are all the important upcoming SpaceX rocket launches

From ISS resupply missions to a host of communication and scientific satellite launches, SpaceX has a busy year ahead. Here's a rundown of some of the company's most important missions slated for the next year.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
DJI Phantom 2
Emerging Tech

Wish you could fly? Here are the best drones on the market right now

To help you navigate the increasingly large and ever-changing landscape of consumer UAVs, here's a no-nonsense rundown of the best drones you can buy right now
Posted By Drew Prindle
Riptide R1 Elite hands-on electric skateboard review riding turn
Emerging Tech

Sick of walking everywhere? Here are the best electric skateboards you can buy

Thanks for Kickstarter and Indiegogo, electric skateboards are carving a bigger niche than you might think. Whether you're into speed, mileage, or something a bit more stylish, here are the best electric skateboards on the market.
Posted By Drew Prindle
biomimicry examples spider silk
Emerging Tech

Move over, Spider-Man! Spider silk can be used to build armor and repair nerves

Picture the kind of versatile, next-gen materials that get scientists excited, and chances are that spider silk isn’t near the top of the list. As this list proves, however, maybe it should be!
Posted By Luke Dormehl
awesome tech you cant buy yet the looking glass feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Hologram generators, growing shoes, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle