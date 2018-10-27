Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

5 crazy successful Kickstarters that didn’t live up to the hype

Kailla Coomes
By
ouya console controller

Kickstarter has been a platform for some amazing products, but, obviously, some have fallen flat. What exactly you need to create a successful Kickstarter depends on what you’re selling, but a compelling campaign, great incentives, and solid video are must-haves. Surprisingly, however, some Kickstarter projects have raised millions of dollars to produce products that have garnered less-than-stellar reviews. Below, we’ve rounded up several of most successful Kickstarters that just didn’t deliver in the end.

Yooka-Laylee — $2,680,738 in funding

5 crazy successful kickstarters that didnt live up to the hype yooka laylee thumb 76

Yooka-Laylee was a title created by Playtonic Games, the same talent behind the Banjo-Kazooie and Donkey Kong Country games. The campaign brought in more than 73,000 backers and raised nearly $3 million, but once the title was released, it didn’t exactly live up to the hype. Although the visuals were charming and there were a variety of in-game activities, the actual concept was somewhat lackluster. The world design was unimaginative, and the automatic camera didn’t always sync up with the controls. Basically, it was non-progressive nostalgia and little more.

Read our full Yooka-Laylee review

PonoPlayer — $6,225,354 in funding

5 crazy successful kickstarters that didnt live up to the hype pono player oped

Neil Young was the brainchild — or at least the figurehead — behind the PonoPlayer, but even the rock icon and a team of world-renowned audio engineers couldn’t save the ambitious music player in the end. The device’s campaign received more than 18,000 backers, most of which were lured in by the promise of high-resolution audio and the accompanying sales platform, PonoMusic. A mere three years after the PonoPlayer came to market, however, PonoMusic shuddered, and Young released a statement in which he blamed the storefront’s downfall on “record companies who thought consumers should pay more for a better quality product.”

Ouya — $8,596,474 in funding

5 crazy successful kickstarters that didnt live up to the hype ouya console in context hr

The Ouya was an inexpensive, Android-based video game console funded in 2012. When we reviewed the console upon its release a year later, we commended it for its sleek and attractive design, though we noted how it fell short in its technical execution. The menus and notification system were a mess, and despite its initial potential, cheap peripherals and a sheer lack of compelling games further cemented it as a bonafide dud that was less capable than most smartphones. The Ouya is still around — Razer bought the company in 2015 — but the system isn’t exactly selling as well as, say, the Nintendo Switch. Go figure.

Read our full Ouya review

The Coolest Cooler — $13,285,226 in funding

5 crazy successful kickstarters that didnt live up to the hype best tailgating gear coolest cooler 1000x666

The Coolest Cooler raised more than 13 million in 2014. It was a portable party disguised as your standard ice chest, and as such, everyone threw money toward it. From the very start, however, there were issues. In 2016, it was announced that nearly two-thirds of the 62,642 backers had yet to receive their product, and the company said it needed an additional $97 from customers in order to fulfill the backlog of orders. The company has now reached a settlement with Oregon that gives it until 2020 to deliver the remaining 20,000 coolers, which, by most accounts, amount to little more than a blender-strapped boxes.

The Pebble — $10,266,845 in funding

5 crazy successful kickstarters that didnt live up to the hype pebble 2 review

The Pebble was a customizable watch that raised more than $10 million in 2012. We commended it upon its release, namely for its robust battery life and crisp LCD display, but it definitely had its faults. When Apple released the apt-titled Apple Watch in 2014, however, those quickly became apparent. Founder Eric Migicovsky sold Pebble’s software and intellectual property to Fitbit for less than $40 million, which meant that most of the backers for the Pebble Time 2 and Pebble Core came up empty handed when the company shut down production. Fitbit’s support for the Pebble ended in June, but if you still want to use your Pebble device, Rebble is now the unofficial spinoff of the Pebble Platform. That’s something, right?

Read our full Pebble review

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

What’s the point of a blockchain phone? We asked an expert
awesome tech you cant buy yet kupol helmet feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: A.I.-powered cat toys, wallets, food containers

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Samsung Galaxy Book 2
Computing

The Surface Pro 6 dominates, but do the Galaxy Book 2 and Pixel Slate impress?

The 2-in-1 space is more hotly competitive than ever and the latest products from Samsung and Google are part of that portable punch-up. To see how their latest hardware compares, we pitted the Galaxy Book 2 vs. Pixel Slate.
Posted By Jon Martindale
yahoo mail photo sync caller id smart phone mobile app smartphone
News

Yahoo agrees to pay $50M in damages for biggest-ever data breach

Yahoo has agreed to pay $50M in damages for a huge security breach in 2013 that hit all three billion of its user accounts. If the settlement is approved by a court next month, affected U.S. users can claim a portion of the funds.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
friday the 13th game delayed to 2017 add single player mode jason voorhees
Movies & TV

Jason’s back! LeBron James is producing a ‘Friday the 13th’ reboot

LeBron James and his SpringHill Entertainment production studio will reportedly co-produce a reboot of the Friday the 13th horror franchise that introduced iconic slasher Jason Voorhees.
Posted By Rick Marshall
volocopter singapore tests 2019 volocopter3
Emerging Tech

Singapore plans to open its skies to drone taxi test flights in 2019

Think that autonomous flying taxis are decades away? Think again! Volocopter is gearing up to run inner-city tests of its self-driving air taxis in Singapore in the second half of 2019.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
flycrotug micro drone
Emerging Tech

Uh-oh. Somebody taught drones how to team up so they can open doors

These diminutive Flycrotug microdrones are able to open doors or move objects 40 times their weight -- and all they need are a pair of adhesive, insect-inspired feet, and an onboard lasso.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Ford self-driving car in Washington, D.C.
Emerging Tech

Should A.I cars put passengers before pedestrians? Here’s what millions said

Should a self-driving cars value the life of its driver over that of pedestrians? The results of a large scale study show what 2.3 million people from all over the world think about it.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
3D printed Halloween costumes
Emerging Tech

Need an outfit for Halloween? Check out these 3D-printed costumes

Cutting close to Halloween and missing that vital component to your costume? Maybe 3D-printed Halloween costumes are the way to go for you. Check out our list of favorites accessories.
Posted By Patrick Daniels
best drone photos sky pixel 2
Emerging Tech

The best drone photos from around the world

Most of today's drones come equipped with high-end cameras, which are quickly revolutionizing the world of aerial photography as we know it. Here are some of the best drone photos from around the world.
Posted By Parker Hall
coolest cooler asks backers more money 2016 04 14 01
Emerging Tech

Don’t get burned! How to back crowdfunding projects the smart way

In the world of crowdfunding, there’s no such thing as a sure thing. There's a million reasons why a project might fail. But with this handy guide, you'll be able to spot the signs of a sketchy project and decrease your chances of getting…
Posted By Drew Prindle
SpaceX Falcon 9 with PAZ ready for launch
Emerging Tech

SpaceX is gearing up to launch a used Falcon 9 rocket booster for a third time

Reusing rockets is one way SpaceX wants to make launches simpler and more affordable. With that goal in mind, it's preparing to fly one of its first stage Falcon 9 rocket boosters for a third time.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
how to fix repair your phone
Emerging Tech

It’s no longer illegal to ‘hack’ your electronics to repair them

New laws give customers the ability to carry out legal hacks on the software on their devices in order to carry out repairs or maintenance. That's a big win for the right-to-repair movement.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Best Cyber Monday Deals
Deals

Cyber Monday 2018: When it takes place and where to find the best deals

Cyber Monday is still a ways off, but it's never too early to start planning ahead. With so many different deals to choose from during one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, going in with a little know-how makes all the…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
what is a blockchain phone we asked an expert blockchainphone feature 1
Mobile

What’s the point of a blockchain phone? We asked an expert

If you’re curious about what a blockchain phone might be, then we have some answers for you. Join us as we ask an expert to unravel the mysteries of the blockchain and how it fits with a smartphone.
Posted By Simon Hill