Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Artificial intelligence discovers dozens of mysterious cosmic signals

Dyllan Furness
By

One of astronomy’s controversial mysteries is now being investigated by artificial intelligence.

A team of researchers at Breakthrough Listen, a Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI) project spearheaded by the University of California, Berkeley, have developed a machine learning algorithm to sift through cosmic data and identify fast radio bursts, strange and energetic pulses thought to emanate from far-off galaxies. No one knows for sure what causes these radio emissions but theories abound — from highly magnetized neutron stars battling black holes to signs of alien life.

In a recent study, the SETI researchers used a customized A.I. system to discover dozens of previously unidentified fast radio bursts from a source some 3 billion light-years away. The fast radio bursts were picked out from a data set that had already been analyzed by astronomers.

“Artificial Intelligence has seen very rapid development in recent years and its application in medicine, security, finance, and everyday object recognition have already reached certain level of maturity,” Gerry Zhang, a UC Berkeley Ph.D. student who helped develop the new machine-learning algorithm, told Digital Trends. “Astronomy represents a relatively unexplored area for A.I. The very large volume of data that astronomers collect present a challenging playground for state-of-the-art A.I. Radio astronomical data themselves presents challenges of large scale and high noise. Learning to apply A.I. to such new data is challenging and fruitful.”

To make the discovery, Zhang and his team used a convolutional neural network, a type of algorithm modeled off the human brain, which has been used to find craters on the moon and help detect earthquakes.

In their recent study, the researchers trained their algorithm on simulated signals, teaching it to recognize signs of fast radio bursts, and then “let the trained network loose on the data containing the real signals,” Zhang said. The result was the discovery of 72 signals that astronomers had previously missed.

The new findings help chip away at the current cosmic mystery of where the fast radio bursts come from. Is it aliens? Probably not. But it could be. Either way, it’s a mystery worth getting to the bottom of. What astronomers need now is more data and better systems to analyze the information.

“Fast radio bursts are one of the most recently discovered unknown signals in astronomy,” Zhang said. “With new instruments being designed for them coming online, [they are] well-poised to be one of the unknowns that will be solved within the next five to 10 years.”

A paper on the research was recently accepted for publication in The Astrophysical Journal.

Don't Miss

This quadcopter is a 'flying battery' that can stay in the sky for 2 hours
conflict minerals responsible mining global witness org hands close feat
Emerging Tech

Companies want to sell you conflict-free phones, but certification isn’t foolproof

Conflict minerals – tin, tungsten, tantalum, and gold – are pulled from mines in the Congo and end up in your electronics. Companies want to source responsibly, but their supply chains can be as muddy as the water in the mines
Posted By Jenny McGrath
awesome tech you cant buy yet sterka ebike feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: DIY ebikes, bionic chairs, and toilet targets

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
what does argonauts 21000 carbon bike look like whatever you want argonaut chris fitzpatrick 04
Emerging Tech

What does Argonaut’s $21,000 carbon bike look like? Whatever you want

There’s a small custom bike shop in Oregon that makes carbon fiber bicycles unlike anything else on the market. They cost up to $21,000 a pop. Here’s what makes them special.
Posted By Mitchell Nicholson
Emerging Tech

Scoot your commute! Here are the 9 best electric scooters on the market

Electric scooters are an affordable, convenient way to minimize your carbon footprint and zip around town. Check out 8 of our current favorites, whether you're working with a budget or have some cash to spare.
Posted By Patrick Daniels
M3D Micro 3D printer
Emerging Tech

The best 3D printers of 2018

On the hunt for a new 3D printer? We've got your back. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned veteran, this list of the best 3D printers has what you're looking for.
Posted By Drew Prindle
elon musks boring company uses xbox controller to operate giant digger
Emerging Tech

Elon Musk’s Boring Company turns digging machine into ‘best video game ever’

Elon Musk's Boring Company has apparently found a way to operate its giant digging machine with an Xbox controller. No, we're not sure why either, though the tweet does include the message, "Best video game ever."
Posted By Trevor Mogg
yi one smart coffee mug
Emerging Tech

Yi-One smart mug will cool your coffee just enough for you to drink it

Updating the thermos for the new millenium, the innovative Yi-One mug will keep your coffee piping hot, before quickly cooling it when you want to take a sip. Hurry up and take our money!
Posted By Luke Dormehl
pediatric hal robot training s2225 intro
Emerging Tech

Unnervingly lifelike robot kid will help train (and maybe traumatize) doctors

Pediatric Hal is a new robot training tool made to look just like a 5-year-old male patient. Here is how the creepily realistic Hal is helping to train the next generation of doctors.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
anti hate speech tech finland gettyimages 113717356
Emerging Tech

Current tech for detecting hate speech is woefully inadequate, researchers find

Researchers from Finland have analyzed various anti-hate speech systems, including tools built by Google’s Counter Abuse team. Their findings show just how easily these systems can be tricked.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
impossible aerospace us 1 flying battery drone
Emerging Tech

This quadcopter is a ‘flying battery’ that can stay in the sky for 2 hours

While most of today's drones can stay airborne for around half an hour tops, Impossible Aerospace's US-1 drone can fly for up to two hours. How did it do it? Essentially by building the machine around a larger-than-usual battery.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
nasa lasers broadband space satellite feat
Emerging Tech

Orbiting satellite offers a unique view of a recent rocket launch

Now here's a view of a rocket launch you probably weren't expecting. Showing last week's launch of a Chinese rocket, the extraordinary footage was captured from an orbiting satellite 332 miles up.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
bramblebee robot pollinate flowers img 3976
Emerging Tech

The BrambleBee robot promises to help honeybees pollinate flowers

West Virginia University's new BrambleBee machine might look like a warehouse robot, but it can perform an incredibly important job pollinating flowers. Check it out in full action.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
sahara covered wind solar farms scene
Emerging Tech

Here’s what would happen if the Sahara was covered in solar and wind farms

Covering the entire 3.6 million square miles of Sahara desert with wind and solar farms wouldn't just solve the world's energy requirements -- it would transform the region's climate, too.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
parrot anafi drone
Emerging Tech

The history of drones in 10 milestones

Drones are flying high today -- both figuratively and literally. Want to know how things got this way? Here are 10 of the most significant milestones in the history of UAVs so far.
Posted By Luke Dormehl