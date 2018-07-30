Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Move over, Shakespeare: This sonnet-writing A.I. is the poet we need

Luke Dormehl
By

“With joyous gambols gay and still array,
no longer when he ‘twas, while in his day
at first to pass in all delightful ways
around him, charming, and of all his days.”

Don’t worry: You haven’t accidentally clicked on pre-Digital Trends, by mistake. This is part of a Shakespearean sonnet created by deep learning artificial intelligence — and, shockingly, it’s actually pretty good. The bot was created by researchers at IBM Research Australia. Trained on around 26,000 real sonnets, it mimics the iambic pentameter and rhyming pattern of the poems most famously written by ol’ Bill Shakespeare himself.

“While the application itself may not seem directly relevant to real-world applications, the underlying machinery of our model shares the same core algorithm that drives other problems that require generation,” Jey Han, one of the researchers on the project, told Digital Trends. “[These might include] translation, summarization, and chatbots. When we started the project, a research question that we wanted to address was, ‘how do we build machines that can produce a coherent narrative that spans multiple sentences?’ And we thought poetry is a good place to start.”

We previously covered some pretty interesting attempts to mimic creativity using A.I. These have included everything from Google’s DeepDream image generation project to a bot-written script for TV comedy Scrubs, which was then read by actor Zach Braff. While A.I. is currently in the process of munching up jobs in the real world, however, the researchers on this particular project think there’s still a way to go before top-tier poets are put out of business by machines. If, indeed, it ever happens.

“The conclusion in the paper is that we should focus more effort on ‘content’ in future work: Spend less time on rhyme and meter, and more time on emotion and readability,” Adam Hammond, a University of Toronto English professor, who lent his expertise to the project, told us. “I’m excited to see what’s possible, but I’m very skeptical. I think it’s quite easy to have a deep learning model spit out lines of verse in rhyming iambic pentameter. It’s much, much, much, much harder to train it to have an opinion, or a feeling, or a desire, or a story to tell.”

A paper describing the work is available to read online.

Don't Miss

MIT’s bizarre mask can control your mood, make you feel horny or anxious
dji mavic air press
Product Review

Pocket-sized and practically perfect, the Mavic Air is DJI’s best drone yet

After years of developing game-changing innovations for drones, DJI went back and cherry-picked all the best features. The result? The Mavic Air.
Posted By Drew Prindle
NASA TESS
Emerging Tech

NASA’s planet-hunting TESS satellite: What you need to know

NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) will seek out new exoplanets close to Earth — and possibly extraterrestrial life. Here's everything you need to know about the satellite.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan, Mark Austin
centauro robot rescue al morini 12306
Emerging Tech

This myth-inspired, karate-chopping centaur robot could save your life one day

Taking inspiration from the centaur of Greek mythology, Centauro is a robot that boasts an anthropomorphic upper body and a four-legged base. Did we mention it may one day save your life?
Posted By Luke Dormehl
23andme returns to america kit
Emerging Tech

23andMe announces $300M deal for your DNA with giant drug company GSK

23andMe will soon be doing a lot more with your DNA than providing a family tree. The home genetics company has teamed up with pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline with hopes of designing new drugs that could treat diseases.
Posted By Lulu Chang
nas tess satellite begins exoplanet hunt orbits planet
Emerging Tech

TESS, NASA’s planet-hunting space satellite, begins science operations

NASA's exoplanet-hunting satellite TESS is fully operational and has begun scanning the skies for distant planets, NASA reported on Friday -- and maybe, just maybe, spying signs of life outside of our galaxy.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
facebook twitter enough revenge porn congress
Emerging Tech

Congress members want a meeting with Jeff Bezos to discuss Rekognition mistakes

Rather than identifying 28 members of Congress as members of the country's legislative branch, Amazon's Rekognition software instead classified these individuals as police suspects.
Posted By Lulu Chang
biomimicry examples spider silk
Emerging Tech

Move over, Spider-Man! Spider silk can be used to build armor and repair nerves

Picture the kind of versatile, next-gen materials that get scientists excited, and chances are that spider silk isn’t near the top of the list. As this list proves, however, maybe it should be!
Posted By Luke Dormehl
brain machine interface japan third arm prosthetichandbrain
Emerging Tech

Brain-controlled third arm lets you take your multitasking to the next level

Researchers from Japan have created a brain-computer interface that lets users control a robotic third arm in order to take their multitasking to the next level. We seriously want one!
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Kepler
Emerging Tech

Kepler space telescope’s last gasp is next week

The Kepler telescope is running on empty, and there's no way to fill up the tank. As the groundbreaking mission nears its end, the engineers' last priority is retrieving the months of data stored on the spacecraft.
Posted By Mark Austin
starman last picture falcon heavy test flight spacex flickr 1220
Emerging Tech

Prepare for liftoff: Here are all the important upcoming SpaceX rocket launches

From ISS resupply missions to a host of communication and scientific satellite launches, SpaceX has a busy year ahead. Here's a rundown of some of the company's most important missions slated for the next year.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
DJI Phantom 2
Emerging Tech

Wish you could fly? Here are the best drones on the market right now

To help you navigate the increasingly large and ever-changing landscape of consumer UAVs, here's a no-nonsense rundown of the best drones you can buy right now
Posted By Drew Prindle
Riptide R1 Elite hands-on electric skateboard review riding turn
Emerging Tech

Sick of walking everywhere? Here are the best electric skateboards you can buy

Thanks for Kickstarter and Indiegogo, electric skateboards are carving a bigger niche than you might think. Whether you're into speed, mileage, or something a bit more stylish, here are the best electric skateboards on the market.
Posted By Drew Prindle
awesome tech you cant buy yet the looking glass feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Hologram generators, growing shoes, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
MIT's Masque
Emerging Tech

MIT’s bizarre mask can control your mood, make you feel horny or anxious

Using a respiration sensor placed under the nose and bone conduction headphones near the ears, the device allows a wearer to hear her own breathing through slightly altered auditory feedback. In a pair of pilot studies, this feedback caused…
Posted By Dyllan Furness