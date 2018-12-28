Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

An experimental drug could help fight memory loss in Alzheimer’s patients

Luke Dormehl
By

An experimental drug that was developed to treat depression could also help battle the memory loss effects associated with Alzheimer’s disease, researchers from the University of California, Los Angeles have discovered. In tests involving mice, a team from UCLA’s Drug Discovery Lab showed that the “A03” drug increased brain levels of a particular enzyme which improves memory. The mice in the study had been genetically modified to have a protein called ApoE4, which is the most common genetic risk factor for Alzheimer’s. By giving them the drug, the researchers found that it resulted in improved memory, suggesting that it might be useful for cognitive improvement in Alzheimer’s patients.

“About two in three people with Alzheimer’s have the ApoE4 variant, and so this experimental drug candidate could be tested in human subjects after additional preclinical testing is completed, especially in Alzheimer’s patients carrying the ApoE4 variant,” Varghese John, a medicinal chemist and associate professor of Neurology at UCLA, told Digital Trends.

The mice in the study were treated for 56 days, during which they saw increased levels of the positive enzyme, called SirT1, in the hippocampus region of the brain one, of the main brain regions affected by Alzheimer’s. In addition, they found that the mice showed improvement in memory tests.

At present, an estimated 5.7 million Americans have Alzheimer’s disease. Worldwide, that number rises to around 50 million and someone in the world develops dementia every three seconds. Although there has been promising research in both ways to diagnose and potentially treat Alzheimer’s earlier on, so far there has been no proven cure or effective treatment that is capable of stopping its progression.

This latest piece of research is still at its relatively early stages, but if its findings can be replicated in humans it could turn out to be a game changer. To take this work forward, the researchers are now carrying out additional preclinical testing on A03 to evaluate its potential. They are also looking at variations of the drug to see if any of them are more effective than the parent molecule. Hopefully, a clinical trial will follow in the near future.

A paper describing the work was recently published in the journal Scientific Reports.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best drone photos from around the world will take your breath away
rolls royce ends the year with successful test of an autonomous ferry ship
Emerging Tech

Rolls-Royce sails into 2019 with the successful test of an autonomous ship

Rolls-Royce wants to create self-sailing ships. It recently conducted a successful test of an autonomous ferry that can also be controlled remotely, and has plans to deploy crewless cargo ships by 2025.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
SpaceX BFR project
Emerging Tech

SpaceX's Elon Musk expects spring 2019 tests for BFR, now called Starship

The SpaceX BFR project, now called Starship, plans to build the most powerful space rocket ever for an ambitious purpose: creating a colony on Mars within the next several years. Check out the details -- and why this could actually work.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma, Bruce Brown
pepper the robot new york city bank
Emerging Tech

How A.I. will change your world in 2019, for better or worse

From a science-fiction dream to a critical part of our everyday lives, artificial intelligence is everywhere. You probably don't see AI at work, and that's by design. AI is changing everything. But do we want it to?
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Photography

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier

Few things instill a sense of wonder quite like the final frontier. The best space photos show off the beauty of Earth, our solar system, and the far corners of the universe. Here are our current favorites.
Posted By Parker Hall
drone delivery testers reveal main gripe about service google wing
Emerging Tech

Drone delivery testers reveal their main gripe about such a service

Anyone who has been close to a quadcopter won't be surprised to discover what it is that people seem to be most concerned about when it comes to the idea of drone delivery services.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Tech Trends to watch for at CES 2019
News

Tech trends to watch from CES 2019

With more than 4,400 exhibiting companies and more than 2.7 million square feet of exhibition hall, CES is overwhelming. Here's what to expect from the upcoming show, from A.I. and self-driving cars to 5G networks and 8K televisions.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
doomba roomba doom levels rand1
Emerging Tech

Doomba uses your Roomba data to build new ‘Doom’ maps. You’re welcome

One enterprising game developer recently decided to repurpose his Roomba vacuum's mapping data to create custom levels of the classic first-person shooter Doom. Because why the heck not?
Posted By Luke Dormehl
what is the hyperloop hyperlooptt capsule unveil
Emerging Tech

Hyperloop Transportation Technologies unveils its new Quintero One capsule

The Hyperloop, Elon Musk's intriguing idea for a transportation system, could revolutionize mass transit as we know it. But questions about its financial and political feasibility loom large.
Posted By Will Nicol
lidar fujitsu judging gymnastics
Emerging Tech

Self-driving car tech will soon help to judge gymnastics competitions

Fujitsu has developed a new lidar-based system which can calculate the exact angle of joints and limbs in gymnastics routines to take the guesswork out of judging. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
t mobile one vs simple choice hq sign feat 2x3
Mobile

T-Mobile 5G rollout: Everything you need to know

2019 will be a huge year for T-Mobile. Not only is a merger with Sprint likely, but T-Mobile is also in the midst of building out its next-generation mobile service. Here's everything you need to know about the T-Mobile 5G rollout.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
Most significant science new and breakthroughs of 2018
Emerging Tech

From solar probes to A.I. art, these breakthroughs changed the course of 2018

2018 as a whole was equal parts weird, worrying, and wonderful. The same can be said of the science that happened this year. Here’s our recap — in no particular order — of the most outstanding scientific breakthroughs, news, and…
Posted By Dyllan Furness
penn state 3d print porous tissues tissue
Emerging Tech

The key to 3D printing bone and cartilage? Seaweed

A team of researchers at Pennsylvania State University found a new way to 3D print lab-made porous tissues, such as bone and cartilage. Here's what makes their advance so exciting.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
limbitless prosthetic arms halo league of legends limbitlesshaloarm
Digital Trends Live

We talked to Limbitless about giving gaming-themed prosthetic arms to kids

The nonprofit organization Limbitless creates free bionic arms for children to use like they would a traditional arm. Digital Trends talked to Limbitless about its arms and partnerships with game franchises.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
3D Robotics Solo drone
Emerging Tech

Straighten up and fly right: How to register your drone with the FAA

Before you take to the skies with your new drone, you need to make sure it has been properly registered with the U.S. government. Check our guide for registration requirements and easy, step-by-step instructions on how to complete your…
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins