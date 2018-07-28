Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Move over, Spider-Man! Spider silk can be used to build armor and repair nerves

Luke Dormehl
By

When you picture the kind of next-gen materials that excite scientists, chances are spider silk isn’t near the top of the list. As it turns out, however, the unusual mechanical qualities of spider silk — ranging from its high tensile strength and toughness to its lightweight flexibility — make it an extremely versatile material.

Here are some of the amazing things researchers are using spider silk for right now. And, no, despite what you’ve read in Spider-Man books, catching supervillains isn’t one of them!

Delivering life-saving drugs

amazing things scientists do spider silk pepptide vaccine
Immune cells that ingested spider silk nanoparticles (in green). The endosomes – the part of the cell in which the nanoparticles release the vaccine – appear in blue. Laboratoire Bourquin/UNIGE.

Could spider silk one day help battle cancer? Quite possibly, if one recent Swiss-German project is to be believed. Researchers have developed microcapsules made of balled-up artificial spider silk, which could soon be used to deliver vaccines directly to patients’ immune cells to fight cancerous tumors.

“Spider silk is light and very resistant,” Professor Carole Bourquin, a specialist in anti-tumor immunotherapies who worked on the project, told Digital Trends. “It does not induce any inflammation or immune reaction in itself. We found that amazingly the microparticles can withstand high temperatures of more than 100 degrees Celsius (212 degrees Fahrenheit) for several hours. This suggests that they may protect vaccines in developing countries where refrigeration is frequently a problem for conventional vaccines.”

Creating better hearing aids

olive next gen hearing aid man sitting back

Researchers from New York’s Binghamton University are using spider silk to improve the quality of hearing aid microphones. The idea is that ultra-sensitive spider silk can pick up the velocity of air instead of just its pressure, due to its extreme thinness. By coating the spider silk with gold, and placing it in a magnetic field to obtain an electronic signal, the researchers were able to create a microphone able to operate at an impressive range of frequencies.

“Today’s miniature directional microphones sound bad because their response varies strongly with frequency,” Ronald Miles, a professor in Binghampton’s department of mechanical engineering, told Digital Trends. “They tend to lose low-frequency sounds and respond mostly to very high-frequency sounds. Our technology will enable the creation of directional microphones that have audiophile quality. We’ve shown that their frequency response is flat from 1 Hz to 50 kHz. This has not been possible until now.”

Helping repair damaged nerves

amazing things scientists do spider silk microscopic level
Spider Silk at the microscopic level

In addition to better hearing aids, spider silk has other potential applications for people with disabilities. In Austria, researchers are investigating the use of the ultra-strong spider silk of the golden orb-weaver spider from Tanzania to help heal severe nerve injuries. The microsurgical technique involves filling veins with spider silk to help guide nerves as they repair.

“Unfortunately, most materials have the effect of inhibiting nerve growth,” Christine Radtke, a professor of plastic and reconstructive surgery at Austria’s MedUni Vienna/Vienna General Hospital, told Digital Trends. “Spider silk, on the other hand, is a material that nerves love. They will attach to it, and then follows the fibers directly. It’s like a rose trellis.”

Making impact-absorbing body armor

amazing things scientists do spider silk artificial cambridge
A batch of artificial spider silk fibers. Lena Holm

Researchers from the U.K.’s University of Cambridge have designed artificial spider silk which could be used for creating ultra-lightweight, but incredibly strong shields. In tests, their material has been shown capable of dissipating close to 70 percent of the energy if impacts.

This is a property real spiders need to have in their silk to absorb the impact of insects hitting their webs. Potential applications for this technology include everything from impact-absorbing helmets for cyclists, football players, and skateboarders to potential armored vests for use by police or soldiers.

Creating fake skin

Spider Silk artificial skin
Graphic showcasing spider silk’s utilization in creating artificial skin

In the comics, Spider-Man has occasionally dealt with broken or injured arms by creating a sling for himself out of spider web. Researchers from Sweden and India recently took this idea one step further by using spider silk to develop wound dressings and even artificial skin to help heal wounds.

The dressings could be used to treat chronic wounds like diabetic foot ulcers, while the artificial skin could be used for skin grafts in the case of critical third-degree burns. It could also be employed as a skin substitute to screen certain drug molecules for the cosmeceutical industry. Noted scientist Peter Parker would be proud!

Producing even stronger spider silk

Spider Silk Graphene

You know what material is even more versatile than spider silk? That’s right: graphene, the 2D wonder material consisting of a single layer of carbon atoms laid out in a hexagonal arrangement. While spider silk is impressively strong, graphene is in another league entirely — being touted as the strongest material known to exist, 200x the strength of steel.

In their efforts to make new supercharged version of regular spider silk, researchers at the University of Trento, Italy fed spiders a diet partially comprised of graphene — and then watched what happened. The nanomaterial-laced silk wound up being 3x the strength and 10x the toughness of the silk spiders produce in the wild.

No applications have been demonstrated yet, but it’s easy to imagine how this could be deployed in conjunction with some of the other use-cases on this list.

Making the clothing material of the future

adidas AMSilk

With spider silk’s combination of stretch, stretchiness and sustainability, there’s no wonder it’s in demand from clothing designers. While it’s still somewhat uncommon, spider silk has already attracted the attention of some big names in the industry.

Previously, we’ve written about a fully biodegradable spider silk shoe developed by Adidas, as well as a North Face prototype “Moon Parka” jacket that’s made out of much the same material. How long before spider silk starts showing up elsewhere on the high street?

Helping astronauts move in microgravity

This one’s really more of an honorary mention, because it doesn’t include real spider silk — but, rather, is inspired by the way that spiders spin silk to move around. Created by researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the so-called Orbit Weaver device is a Spider-Man-style web shooter designed to let astronauts more easily pull themselves from location to location in zero or microgravity conditions.

“The device shoots a string out with a magnetic tip,” Xin Liu, the arts curator at the MIT Media Lab Space Exploration Initiative, told Digital Trends. “Once the tip is in contact with a steel panel, it secures the attachment due to magnetic forces. Then the device will rewind, like a fishing spoil but reversed, and drag the wearer. Because you are technically weightless, it doesn’t need much torque to pull a person around with such a small device.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best electric skateboards
Up Next

'Star Wars: Episode IX' cast announcement sheds light on Carrier Fisher's role
top tech stories 1 17 2016 braille tablet 1003x668
Emerging Tech

Reprogrammable Braille could capture the Harry Potter series in a few pages

Why carry around a tome when you can carry around just a few pages? That seems to have been the question that launched the latest innovation in Braille, which could reduce the size and weight of books for the visually impaired.
Posted By Lulu Chang
best new shows and movies to stream robin williams header
Movies & TV

Best new shows and movies to stream: ‘Castle Rock,’ Robin Williams doc, and more

Need something to watch this weekend? Check out our list of the best new shows and movies to stream right now. On the list this week: Hulu's Stephen King series Castle Rock, a documentary about Robin Williams, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
best shows on netflix dark tourist featured
Movies & TV

The best shows on Netflix in August, from ‘Arrested Development’ to ‘Dark Tourist’

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
Apple TV Review
Home Theater

Use these apps to make the most out of your new Apple TV

If you're looking to turn your fourth-generation Apple TV or Apple TV 4K into an all-in-one entertainment powerhouse, we can help you get started with this list of the best Apple TV apps.
Posted By Kris Wouk
guidesense
Emerging Tech

6 amazing examples of game-changing technology for the blind community

In the United States there are roughly 8.4 million people who are either blind have some other visual impairment. Here is some of the amazing game-changing technology designed to help them.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
lilium vtol personal jet aviation ready
Emerging Tech

Amazing future transports promise to supercharge our commutes

Bored of riding the bus to work? So are we. Fortunately, here are six of the amazing transportation modes of the future which mean your commute is about to get a whole lot more exciting.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
virgin galactic spaceplane second test flight vss unity
Emerging Tech

Watch Virgin Galactic’s tourist spacecraft reach its highest altitude to date

Virgin Galactic nailed another test flight of its supersonic tourist spacecraft on Thursday. VSS Unity fired up its rocket motor and climbed to an altitude of 32 miles (50 km) — its highest to date.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
neural network space telescope hubble2
Emerging Tech

Mars is as near to Earth as it’s been in 15 years, so Hubble took some photos

For the past 28 years, the Hubble Space Telescope has captured some of the most iconic images of outer space. Now, as Mars and Saturn swung by Earth in recent months, the telescope snapped more beautiful images to add to the collection.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
facial recognition
Emerging Tech

Facial recognition can help would-be moms find an egg donor who looks like them

When would-be parents consider an egg donor, one of the common questions often asked is, 'Will my child look like me?' A Spanish startup is using facial recognition to provide an answer.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
best drone photos sky pixel 2
Emerging Tech

The best drone photos from around the world

Most of today's drones come equipped with high-end cameras, which are quickly revolutionizing the world of aerial photography as we know it. Here are some of the best drone photos from around the world.
Posted By Parker Hall
NASA TESS
Emerging Tech

NASA’s planet-hunting TESS satellite: What you need to know

NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) will seek out new exoplanets close to Earth — and possibly extraterrestrial life. Here's everything you need to know about the satellite.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan, Mark Austin
centauro robot rescue al morini 12306
Emerging Tech

This myth-inspired, karate-chopping centaur robot could save your life one day

Taking inspiration from the centaur of Greek mythology, Centauro is a robot that boasts an anthropomorphic upper body and a four-legged base. Did we mention it may one day save your life?
Posted By Luke Dormehl
23andme returns to america kit
Emerging Tech

23andMe announces $300M deal for your DNA with giant drug company GSK

23andMe will soon be doing a lot more with your DNA than providing a family tree. The home genetics company has teamed up with pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline with hopes of designing new drugs that could treat diseases.
Posted By Lulu Chang
nas tess satellite begins exoplanet hunt orbits planet
Emerging Tech

TESS, NASA’s planet-hunting space satellite, begins science operations

NASA's exoplanet-hunting satellite TESS is fully operational and has begun scanning the skies for distant planets, NASA reported on Friday -- and maybe, just maybe, spying signs of life outside of our galaxy.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan