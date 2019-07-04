Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Animal-A.I. Olympics will test bots against the latest animal intelligence tests

Luke Dormehl
By

A few months back, we wrote about the Animal-A.I. Olympics, a then in-development competition which aimed to test top artificial intelligence agents by putting them through cognition tests designed for animals. This was intended to be open to anyone who wanted to create an A.I. they thought would be able to pass a battery of tests, all meant to measure some aspect of bot intelligence. Jump forward to the present day, and the contest has officially launched — with its creators releasing Version 1.0 of the test environment, and announcing the official rules for entrants, increased prize money, and other crucial information.

“For prizes, we now have $32,000 equivalent value, with $20,000 total in cash and travel reimbursement for the top three entries and the most biologically plausible entry,” Matthew Crosby, a postdoctoral A.I. researcher working on the project, told Digital Trends. “We are also giving out $10,000 worth of AWS credits half-way through — $500 to each of the top 20 entries — that can be used during the second half of the competition.”

As far as tests go, the team has bumped the number up from the originally planned 100 to a massive 300, split across 10 categories. All tests are either pass or fail, meaning a maximum score of 300 for the contest. These categories are arranged in order of increasing difficulty, starting with simple food retrieval in empty environments and ending with problems which require more complex causal reasoning to solve. However, participants won’t know what the tests involve — meaning they’ll have to create as general purpose an A.I. as possible.

Submissions open on July 8 and the contest itself will run through November 2019. During that time, participants can enter multiple times, which gives plenty of opportunity for improving personal scores. The final results will be presented at the NeurIPS 2019 conference in December.

“Given the wide variety of tasks, every interesting idea has the potential to win at least some prize,” Crosby continued. “We encourage everyone to just download the environment and play around with it to see what they can come up with. We also encourage them to submit their entry even in the early stages so that they can see how well it’s doing on the tasks. Given the variety of tasks, even a simple agent might solve some tasks that others are struggling at.”

Any further advice? “Try to make an agent that behaves like an animal,” Crosby said. “It should always want to get the most food it can. It should be keen to explore its environment when food is not readily available, and [be] able to make intelligent decisions when faced with multiple possibilities.”

And, just like that, your July Fourth holiday got filled up with homework!

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
nasa watch livestream orion ascent abort test fta lift amp mate at cx 46
Emerging Tech

Watch NASA test the Orion spacecraft’s emergency escape system live

NASA will test the emergency escape system for Orion, the next-generation spacecraft which will hopefully carry humans to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. You'll be able to watch the test live starting at 4 a.m. PT on Tuesday.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
best drones under 100 ryze tello featured
Emerging Tech

Fly your local skies on a budget with these drones under $100

Looking for a drone that won't crash through your piggy bank? Although budget drones may not have all the features of higher-end models, they can still provide a lot of fun. Here are some of the best drones under $100.
Posted By Will Nicol
episode 163 76eb26b4 9a5b 11e9 b82d cb52a89d5dff image hires 194614
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Partial lift of Huawei ban, Samsung foldable phone, more

On this episode of DT Live, we discuss the biggest trending stories in tech, including a partial lift on the Huawei ban, the approach of Prime Day, Starlink's loss of three satellites, the Sony Walkman’s 40th anniversary, and more.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
5g capable phones manufacturers header getty
Mobile

5G is the new kid on the block, but consumers await more products and coverage

Despite its limited geographical range, that hasn’t stopped smartphone makers from rolling out new handsets to support the new 5G tech. At CES 2019, Qualcomm said it expected to see 30 new 5G devices, mostly smartphones, this year alone.
Posted By Jackie Dove
total solar eclipse
Outdoors

Here’s how you can watch Tuesday’s total solar eclipse over South America

By all accounts, the 2017 total solar eclipse was spectacular. There’s another one on Tuesday, but this time it's not passing over the U.S.. Thankfully, NASA has stepped in to offer a live-stream of the stunning celestial event.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
stanford smart glasses reading monitor with
Emerging Tech

Smartglasses use eye-tracking to make sure whatever you look at is in focus

Stanford University's experimental smartglasses use depth-sensing cameras and eye-tracking technology to make sure whatever you look at remains in perfect focus. Here's how they work.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
mit and ibm paint with neurons photo manipulation
Emerging Tech

MIT and IBM’s new A.I. image-editing tool lets you paint with neurons

Imagine Photoshop for the deep fake generation. Researchers at IBM and MIT have created an amazing demo showing how cutting-edge A.I. is going to power future image-editing tools.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
stanford wind turbine efficiency 201903680 cover5
Emerging Tech

Stanford researchers create algorithm that makes wind turbines more efficient

Could an algorithm make wind turbines more productive? It sounds crazy, but according to a recent project at Stanford University, the answer is a resounding yes. Here's what they found.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
How to buy Bitcoins
Computing

Confused by cryptocurrency? Here's how to buy Bitcoin for the first time

Is it time to purchase your first Bitcoin investment? If you're ready to get involved in the cryptocurrency, we'll walk you through how to pick an exchange, how to choose the right wallet, and how to buy Bitcoin the safe way!
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
cat s48c product impressions camsamp 4
Emerging Tech

Amazon worker’s A.I.-powered cat flap stops his pet from bringing in dead animals

To stop his pet cat bringing dead animals into the house, Amazon employee Ben Hamm rigged up an A.I.-powered cat flap. Here's how it works -- and how you could go about making your own.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
uncanny-valley-humanoid-android-with-creator
Emerging Tech

Neuroscientists discover the part of the brain behind the uncanny valley effect

Want to know why you're creeped out by CGI humans? Neuroscientists and psychologists have identified the exact part of the brain in which the 'uncanny valley' phenomenon takes place.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
SpaceX
News

The Pentagon wants to build an itsy-bitsy outpost in space

The U.S. military’s Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) is asking for submissions for a small, free-flying Orbital Outpost that the Department of Defense will use in space. The outpost needs to be capable of space assembly, microgravity…
Posted By Allison Matyus
tiny robots motor mit break ground in robotics micro 0
News

MIT’s tiny walking robot could eventually build other, bigger robots

A mobile motor created by a team at MIT could change the way we view and build robots. The robot consists of five tiny fundamental parts that have the ability to assemble and disassemble into different functional devices -- with the end…
Posted By Allison Matyus
spacex rocket fairing creates spectacular light show on return to earth
Emerging Tech

SpaceX rocket fairing creates a spectacular light show on return to Earth

SpaceX has posted a video showing a beautiful light show created by its rocket fairing as it returned to Earth. The video was shot from the fairing itself during last month's Falcon Heavy mission.
Posted By Trevor Mogg