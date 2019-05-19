Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Friendly cube robot Bumble passes its first hardware test aboard the ISS

Georgina Torbet
By
astrobees cube robot tests iss059e038084 1
NASA astronaut Anne McClain performs the first series of tests of an Astrobee robot, Bumble, during a hardware check. NASA

There are some unexpected guests aboard the International Space Station (ISS): cute cube robots called Astrobees which help the crew with day to day tasks. Now the first Astrobee robot has undergone hardware tests to check whether its subsystems, including avionics, cameras, propulsion, and docking for power and data transfer, are working correctly. The tests were performed in advance of the full launch of the robots later this spring.

NASA astronaut Anne McClain was responsible for checking out the status of the Astrobees, and you can see her tending to one of the robots called Bumble in the photo above. The docking station where the Astrobees recharge is located to her right, and was installed into the Kibo ISS module on February 15.

McClain was calibrating the Astrobee by mapping the Kibo module. The robots will be used for assistance tasks, and can work either autonomously or by remote control. They perform tasks like taking inventory, documenting steps taken by the astronauts as they perform experiments (by taking pictures using their on-board cameras), or moving cargo through the station. The bots are also little scientists themselves, as they can act as a research platform which can carry out experiments when outfitted with the required elements.

Bumble, the first Astrobee robot to power up in space, blinks while connected to its docking station in the Kibo module of the International Space Station. Credit: NASA
Bumble has two friends, adorably named Honey and Queen, and the trio were sent up into space aboard a April 17 launch from Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. The launch was handled by Northrop Grumman which carries supplies to the station as part of its commercial resupply contract.

Each robot is a cube shape measuring one foot per side, and is equipped with an arm which allows it to grab onto handrails around the station. This lets the robot stay in place to assist astronauts with tasks, and conserves energy when it is not moving around.

The hope is that these robot pioneers can collect information about how to assist astronauts, so that hardware and software can be developed for future missions.

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
could ai based surveillance predict crime before it happens us technology artificial intelligence
Emerging Tech

San Francisco won the battle, but the war on facial-recognition has just begun

San Francisco has become the first city in America to ban facial recognition. Well, kind of. While the ruling only covers certain applications, it's nonetheless vitally important. Here's why.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
ai spots writing by fake news feature
Emerging Tech

Get ready to waste your day with this creepily accurate text-generating A.I.

Remember the text-generating A.I. created by research lab OpenA.I. that was supposedly too dangerous to release to the public? Well, someone just released a version of it. Check it out.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
university washington ear infections app infection
Emerging Tech

Think your kid might have an ear infection? This app can confirm it

Researchers at the University of Washington have developed a new A.I.-powered smartphone app that’s able to listen for ear infections with a high level of accuracy. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
SpaceX Falcon 9 Abort
Emerging Tech

SpaceX calls off Starlink launch just 15 minutes before liftoff

High winds above Cape Canaveral on Wednesday night forced SpaceX to postpone the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket in a mission that would have marked the first major deployment of the company’s Starlink internet satellites.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Starlink Launch
Emerging Tech

SpaceX scraps second effort to launch 60 Starlink satellites

Wednesday's planned SpaceX launch of 60 Starlink satellites was pushed back due to bad weather. Thursday's launch has also been postponed, so the company said it will try again next week.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
uv activated superglue heart surgery
Emerging Tech

UV-activated superglue could literally help to heal broken hearts

Scientists at China's Zhejiang University have developed a UV-activated adhesive glue that is capable of efficiently healing damage to organs, including the heart. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
purdue university hummingbird robot humminbird feat
Emerging Tech

Purdue’s robotic hummingbird is nearly as nimble as the real thing

A team of engineers in Purdue University’s Bio-Robotics Lab have developed an impressively agile flying robot, modeled after the hummingbird. Check it out in all its robotic hovering glory.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
dsc 0935
Emerging Tech

USC’s penny-sized robotic bee is the most sci-fi thing you’ll see all week

Engineers at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles have built a bee-inspired robot that weighs just 95 milligrams and is smaller than a penny. Check it out in action here.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
drone autonomous dodge football hqdefault 1
Emerging Tech

Watch this drone dodge an incoming soccer ball autonomously

Most drones aren't very good at avoiding incoming objects. But now a team from the University of Zurich has developed a drone which can dodge, swoop, and dive to avoid an incoming football.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
best hurricane trackers
Emerging Tech

Experts warn 5G could interfere with weather forecasts, reducing accuracy by 30%

Experts and officials have warned that interference from 5G wireless radios could seriously compromise the ability to forecast weather, including the prediction of extreme weather events like hurricanes.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
a i spots thousands of unidentified craters on the moon
Emerging Tech

Chang’e 4 mission may have found minerals from beneath the surface of the moon

China's Chang'e 4 mission has made a major discovery: minerals that could be from beneath the surface of the moon. The lander spotted two unexpected mineral types which match what is believed to exist in the mantle.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
beresheet impact site content beresheetimpact after box 1
Emerging Tech

See the impact site where the Beresheet spacecraft crashed into the moon

An image of the crash site of SpaceIL's ill-fated Beresheet spacecraft has been captured by NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter and is being analyzed for information about the moon's soil.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
mars curiosity fly over pia23179 hires 1
Emerging Tech

See a fly-over of Mars and track the path Curiosity will take up Mount Sharp

A new animation from NASA shows a fly-over of Mount Sharp on Mars, the location where the Curiosity rover is currently exploring. It also shows the path that Curiosity will take over the next few years.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
hubble ngc 4485 irregular galaxy on the verge
Emerging Tech

Two galaxies play tug of war in this spectacular Hubble image

Hubble has captured evidence of a nearby galactic neighbor affecting the the shape and star production of a galaxy. The irregular galaxy NGC 4485 has been pulled into an unusual shape due to the nearby and much larger galaxy NGC 4490.
Posted By Georgina Torbet